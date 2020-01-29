Engaged and Ready: Lauren & Andrew

By Brianna Baker





For the cover of our 2020 Wedding Issue, we issued an open call to Charm City’s engaged, asking them to tell us their love stories. We chose one couple to be featured on the cover, but the other submissions were too sweet not to share. These precious pairs jog together, travel together and even study together. Read each couple’s unique journey — trust us, they’ll restore your faith in modern love.

Cover Contestants: Lauren Vaszil & Andrew Collins



Location: Hampden

Wedding Date: November 30, 2019

For this adventurous couple, running together is a sacred ritual.

“When Andrew and I first started dating, I would go for long runs and he would pass by me in his car and yell out the window, ‘You’re not better than me!’” Lauren tells Style. “Eventually I talked him into going on a few short runs with me and he caught the running bug.”

The two have run half-marathons, marathons and triathlons. After five years of dating, Andrew, 30, popped the question to Lauren, 31, once he crossed the finish line at the Baltimore Triathlon.

You could say Lauren, a psychotherapist, and Andrew, a consultant, know how to pace themselves. Before they became an item, they spent years as friendly acquaintances. Eventually, they reconnected at a party and hit it off.

“We started talking with one another more often and began developing a deep friendship that turned into the best partnership either of us could have imagined finding,” Lauren says.

Lauren and Andrew, who tied the knot last November, are looking forward to growing in their careers together, traveling to more countries and pushing each other to go the distance.