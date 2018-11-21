By Mary Ann Treger





It’s the most wonderful time of the year for entertaining, and the best news is you don’t need to break the bank to do it in style. With a little imagination, you can mix discount store gems with your pricier treasures and family heirlooms and a create a head-turning look that’ll wow even the most hoity-toity guest. So, mix things up, defy the rules and be sure to wear a sly smile when family and friends rave about your fabulous table.

We’ve Got the Holiday Blues

Royal Doulton dinner plates, 6 for $25, matching salad plates, 6 for $25, T.J. Maxx; blue goblets, $1 each, Dollar Tree; napkins used as placemats, 6 for $6, Home Sense; miscellaneous family treasures include vintage espresso cups and saucers

Going for the Gold (and Silver Too!)

Placemat, $2, Dollar General; charger and dinner plate, $1 each, Dollar Tree; jeweled napkin rings, 4 for $7, Tuesday Morning; napkin, 4 for $7, Home Sense; 5-foot silvery centerpiece, $40, Home Sense; crystal table pieces used as candleholders, $25 each, Home Sense; glitter tea lights, box of 6, $2, Dollar General; large holiday balls, $3 for box of 9, Dollar General; small holiday balls, $1 for sleeve of 15, Dollar Tree

Cheers to the New Year in Style

Dark blue glass-beaded 15-inch square placemats, $8 each, Home Goods; champagne glasses, $4 each, Home Sense; star nut/cracker bowls, $1 each, Dollar Tree; roses, $6.99 a dozen, Trader Joe’s; gold platter, $30, Home Sense

For the Holiday Traditionalist

Lenox holly gold-rimmed dinner plate, $20 each; matching Lenox wine goblets, 4 for $40; dinner napkins, 4 for $15, all at Tuesday Morning; handmade wreath frame, $1, Dollar Tree; sleeves of balls, $1-$6, Dollar Tree and Dollar General; flameless LED candles, $6, Dollar General; decorated box on plate, $1, Dollar Tree

Style by Suzy Moore; Photos by David Stuck