5 Ways to Celebrate Father’s Day

By BaltimoreStyle





Sunday, June 16 is Father’s Day. Here are a few ways for you to celebrate that will make dads feel special. Happy Father’s Day to all!

Father’s Day Crab Feast

Come hungry and leave happy at this all-you-can-eat crab feast in Ellicott City. Live music and a cash bar. June 15, 7 p.m. to midnight. $65. eventbrite.com

GBMC Father’s Day 5K

Take Father’s Day in stride. The Father’s Day 5K supports the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and is open to the whole family. The morning’s activities include a wellness village with food and prizes. GBMC, June 16, 6:30-10 a.m. $30. gbmc.org

Father’s Day Pop-Up Car Show

What if the father you want to celebrate is a motorhead? If that’s the case, you’re in luck. Treat him to an afternoon of talking shop with fellow car enthusiasts. This show also has an open call for cars. Does Dad have a car that makes him particularly proud? He can enter his wheels for his chance to win $500. June 16, noon to 5 p.m. Free. fellspointmainstreet.org

Guinness & Grills

Take dad out for dinner (or lunch) and a beer. The Guinness Open Gate Brewery is offering a Father’s Day menu featuring steak with sides and a dessert, plus a Guinness Extra Stout or Blonde, all coming in at a $30 price point. June 16, noon to 7 p.m. guinnessbrewerybaltimore.com

Father’s Day at Oriole Park

Head on down to Camden Yards and cheer on our hometown team as they play the Boston Red Sox. The first 20,000 fans will receive a free Father’s Day fedora, and to make things more exciting, the team will be hosting a pregame catch for dads and kids of all ages! June 16, 1:05 p.m. Tickets start at $15. mlb.com