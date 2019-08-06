Readers share their favorite cocktails (and we have a recipe)

By BaltimoreStyle





We asked our readers on social media to share their favorite summer cocktails.

“Gin and tonic with lots of lime is my favorite outdoor summer drink. It reminds me of my 20s, when I would frequent the outdoor patio of the Fox and Hounds in D.C.” — CLEO STAMATOS

“Orange or grapefruit crush, which must have fresh-squeezed juice and crushed ice, not regular cubes.” —GINA GOODMAN

“My No. 1 most-loved cocktail of the summer season is an Old Fashioned, because it shows up every year, absolutely not summer ready, like me. It’s not squeezing into a 2½-inch diameter skinny flute glass or trying to cover up the thick winter flavor with mint leaves. It’s still rounding out in a 3¼-inch wide cocktail glass, bringing all the heavy-hitting whiskey, orange and sugared-down bitters with it. It’s not faking with a grapefruit splash or sweating lychee fruit, because every other drink thinks it’s cute. No, this classic is not ready for the summer, but summer better get ready for Old Fay.” —EBONY TURNER

“Bourbon Smash made with lemon, mint and simple syrup, filled to the brim with handcrushed ice. That or a classic mint julep — I love finding drinks to enjoy bourbon in every season.” —KRISTIN ZOLL

“Margarita, on the rocks, salt rim, any flavor, any time! It’s perfect because you get a hit to all your taste buds — a little sour, sweet, bitter and salty. Pairs perfectly with almost any dish. And it’s invigorating and light.” —KENYATTA CHANEL

“I love Palomas, because they are refreshing, citrusy and light, the perfect summer cocktail.” —LAUREN SESERKO

And we’ve got a recipe!

Here Comes The Summer

Simple, sassy and seasonal. This Baltimore Cocktail Week winner from R. Bar is perfect for your summer parties and was crafted by bartender Yanina Biondi.

1 ½ ounces Lambay

Single Malt Whiskey

1 ½ ounces Peach & Oolong tea syrup

¼ ounce lime juice

¼ ounce Giffard

Banane du Bresil liquor

Mix and garnish with a pinch of salt.

Photos by David Stuck