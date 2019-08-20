Mid-Atlantic Media Buys Frederick’s Child

By BaltimoreStyle





Mid-Atlantic Media, LLC, which publishes Baltimore’s Child, Baltimore Jewish Times, Baltimore Style, Consumer’s Eye Magazine, Home Services Magazine, Washington Family and Washington Jewish Week, has expanded its media holdings with the acquisition of the Frederick, Maryland-based Frederick’s Child.

A regional parenting publication, Frederick’s Child was sold by Strongdini Enterprises. Roger and Donna Strong of Mt. Airy, Maryland were publishers of Frederick’s Child for 28 years and Craig Burke is CEO of Mid-Atlantic Media.

“We are pleased to align Frederick’s Child with a group that understands parenting publications and are confident it will be a great addition to their family of products and an asset to the Frederick County community.” Strong said.

As part of the acquisition, Mid-Atlantic Media has no immediate plans to make any significant changes other than improving its digital presence. Terms of the deal were not released.

Mid-Atlantic Media, in addition to its publications, also operates a substantial custom media portfolio and has offices in Owings Mills and Rockville as well as Philadelphia and Phoenix, Arizona.

While emphasizing a “business as usual” approach for the near term, Burke stressed that the acquisition fits right in with Mid-Atlantic Media’s strategic plans.

“Mid-Atlantic Media continues to be interested in growing its parenting publication business. These parenting publications have an important voice in helping families with quality advice for raising children and connecting with their local communities,” he said. “Our advertisers, which are also significant resources for our readers, have enjoyed much success growing their business through smart advertising programs in these parenting publications. We are proud to add Frederick’s Child to our family. There are obvious synergies that exist with our established Baltimore and Washington parenting publications.

“We look forward to providing valuable content to Frederick area families,” Burke added.