Guinness Dinner for Maryland Food Bank

By Jessica Gregg





For all of the diners out there who think wine is the only alcoholic beverage to accompany a meal, this one’s for you, says Guinness ambassador Ryan Wagner.

On Sunday, April 28, Guinness Open Gate Brewery is hosting a five-course community dinner that will benefit nearby nonprofit, the Maryland Food Bank. Apprentice chefs from MFB’s FoodWorks program will help prepare the evening’s cuisine, along with the brewery’s executive chef Kevin McCarthy. Guinness has pledged to donate $10,000 to MFB.

Dinner starts with a welcoming beer hour and includes exclusive brewery tastings. This will be followed by a charcuterie course, salad, a seafood dish, a filet and dessert, all accompanied by a different beer.

“There are too many people who think wine goes best with food,” Wagner says. “Beer, for us, leads the way.”

Tickets are $75, which is a “darn good deal,” he adds, particularly when diners know that their meal will benefit the food bank.

“I love the term ‘community dinner,’” he says, particularly when one considers that community is “the heart of an Irish pub.” Guinness, of course, got its start in Dublin, Ireland.

The dinner is 6:30-8:30 p.m. For more info on this great weekend pick, visit guinnessbrewerybaltimore.com.