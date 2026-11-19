Everyman Theatre unveils the lineup of cast and creatives for Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d, Rachel Wagstaff’s adaptation of the beloved Miss Marple mystery, running November 29 – December 30. The production marks Artistic Director Brandon Weinbrenner’s Everyman directing debut and brings together a large ensemble cast composed primarily of Everyman Resident Company members as well as local talent.

“I’ve spent most of my career inside a resident company, and I know how rare it is to walk into a rehearsal room where the actors already share years of trust,” says Artistic Director Brandon Weinbrenner. “The Mirror Crack’d is a story about a close-knit community, and it’s a joy to tell it alongside artists who have built a community of their own here in Baltimore.”

Adapted from Agatha Christie’s novel, the play is set in the 1960s in the quaint English village of St. Mary Mead. When a chilling murder occurs at a glamorous soiree hosted by a Hollywood star, everyone becomes a suspect and the clever and perceptive sleuth Miss Marple is called upon to help solve the case. The Mirror Crack’d is Everyman’s fifth consecutive holiday-season mystery, following Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville, Dial M for Murder, And Then There Were None, and Deceived.