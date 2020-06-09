History on Our Streets

By BaltimoreStyle





Across the nation, protests against police brutality and systematic racism continue after the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed while in police custody. Our photographer David Stuck has been photographing these scenes in both Baltimore and Washington, D.C. Here are some of the pictures that he has taken.

On June 1, Baltimore youth organized a protest against racism and police brutality after the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed last week while in police custody. A Minneapolis police officer has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with Mr. Floyd’s death.

On June 2, families stopped traffic on Northern Parkway in North Baltimore also to protest. Catarina Chiaramonte, a Park School alumna and student at University of Pittsburgh, captured these images.

Also on June 2, teenagers and young adults in Howard County organized a similar march. Wendy Slaughter, a mom of two college students, walked with her family and shared these pictures with us.

On June 6, more than 10,000 people marched on Washington, D.C. in the largest day of protests so far in the nation’s capital. David Stuck was there, snapping away as thousands of individuals protested racism and police brutality along Constitution Avenue. Here are some of his photos.

On June 7, Andrew Altemos, a 7th grader at Dumbarton Middle School in Baltimore County, organized a peaceful protest for racial justice on Sunday near Towson. It drew 700 people, including Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, who walked through the crowd and spoke with protesters. Charlie Knott took these photos of the event.

How are you responding to this week’s news? Have participated in a protest in your area? You can send photos to our editor Jessica Gregg at jgregg@midatlanticmedia.com.