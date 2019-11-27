One for you, one for me Our annual gift guide

By Ebony Brown and Jessica Gregg



Never fear, our holiday gift guide is here! Thanksgiving is still the official start of the holiday shopping season. But, before you bite into those leftovers and score those Black Friday deals, get a head start on your shopping wish-list with our annual list of some of the best holiday gifts. We have great finds from many local boutiques and small businesses. You can also check out our list of shops to support this weekend here.

Shine Bright 

1) Multi-Masking, set of 8 face masks, Yes Studio, $20, Trohv; 2) Hot Pink knit mittens, Sh*t That I Knit, $80, Becket Hitch; 3) Multistriped cashmere crew, Jumper 1234, $255, Sassanova; 4) Python clutch in hot pink, Parker & Hyde, $185, Sassanova...

 

Cozy Night 

1) Knit jacket with fur collar, Hotel Particulier, $988, Katwalk Boutique; 2) Faux suede purse with fox fur, Sondra Roberts, $155, Sassanova; 3) Gray wool and cashmere sweater with sequins cuffs, Wyse, $265, Sassanova; 4) FORTE belt bag…

Want to see the rest? Visit our digital gift guide here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2019 Baltimore Style, All Rights Reserved