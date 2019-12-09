Frozen (No, Not that One)

Frozen (No, Not that One) Gaylord's Annual Ice Show

By Adranisha Stephens





Holiday revelers should grab their cozy parkas for this fun and frozen ice show.

ICE! is back at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center with an all-new theme featuring the 1957 Dr. Seuss classic “How The Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Inside the exhibit

Enter a colorful wonderland of sculptures, scenes and slides all hand-carved by artisans from Harbin, China. This year’s ice show rivals previous years, as the 15,000-square-foot “cold room” illustrates the classic holiday tale with sculptures made from more than 2 million pounds of ice.

On the Square

Outside, the Winter Square overlooking the Potomac River brightens with twinkling lights and festival favorites that include an outdoor ice-skating rink and Tinsel Tavern, a fresh, over-the-top, ugly-sweater-themed bar. Adult libations and hot cocoa add to the cheer at this warm and cozy outdoor space.

There is also a 19-story Garden Atrium with 55-foot suspended and starlight Christmas tree and a nightly laser, light and music show. As if that is not enough holiday magic, the atrium hosts Cirque Dreams Unwrapped, a live show that dazzles with acrobatics, aerialists and antics.

Breakfast in Whoville

Hardcore Grinch fans can attend a Whoville-inspired breakfast. And there is a brand new ice tubing hill for the daring. The list of fun at Christmas on the Potomac is so long, even Santa will need to check twice to be sure not to miss a thing.

Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, through Dec.30. christmasonthpotomac.com

Check out more events here.