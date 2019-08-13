August Dream Job: Owning an Italian Ice Shop

By BaltimoreStyle





WHO: Shawn Dunworth

WHAT: Owner, Sunset Slush of Glyndon

LIVES: Westminster

FAMILY: Husband and three children, ages 16, 10 and 8

IN HER WORDS: I am the owner of Sunset Slush of Glyndon, a beach-inspired classic Italian ice dessert shop in historic Glyndon, which has become a favorite spot in the community to gather with family and friends. We have a retail shop and also do off-site events.

How did I get into this field? As with many great ideas, this one came to me on the beach. This conversation spanned many years as my family and I vacationed in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina each summer and enjoyed the classic Italian ice served on the beach from a push cart. It was unlike any treat offered in Maryland. A couple times, my husband and I returned home with the idea of a shop fresh in our minds and wanted to pursue this further. However, with three very young children at the time, the idea was set aside and life returned to “normal.”

My professional background was in healthcare management, but I had made the choice to stay home and raise my children once our family began. Once the children were all in school full time, we began entertaining the “vacay convo” once again. We wanted a business that our children could become a part of, something we could do together, grow together and learn together. For us, that business is Sunset Slush. Our vision was a place to enjoy a treat and feel like you are on vacation, if only for a short time. I believe that is what we have accomplished.

DO YOU HAVE A MENTOR OR ROLE MODEL?

Yes, my maternal grandmother, Mildred Genevieve Joerdens is my role model and was my greatest mentor. She was the best lady and everything I strive to become. She passed away in May 2009, shortly after my oldest son was born. She was hard working, nurturing, warm, supportive, easy to talk to and loved by all who knew her. She understood me better then most, gave great advice and listened and loved without judgement. I miss her dearly.

HOW DO YOU MANAGE YOUR CAREER AND FAMILY LIFE?

It is a day-to-day challenge. My husband and I are both business owners, and being in business for ourselves does offer some flexibility that we would not have working for someone else. However, that being said, our work days can be much longer, too. Our motto is to work smarter, not harder. We remind ourselves of this often. Family comes first and we are determined to do it all. With three children in many activities, life is busy. Most often we have activities every day of the week, which leaves very little time to spare, and that’s where we get creative. We figure out what works and do it. We are not stuck in a rut of a rigid schedule, we seek balance. Sometimes balance is dinner at 4 and sometimes it’s dinner at 8, sometimes it’s a home-cooked meal and sometimes it’s carry-out. Either way our children eat, and they are happy and connected to us, and each day we check in, talk, share in laughter or tears, and that’s what matters to us most.

HOW DO YOU DE-STRESS?

Working at Sunset Slush is complete de-stress, I love the environment, Glyndon, the customers, my employees, the music. It’s a good vibe and makes me feel like I’m on vacation. I also enjoy getting regular manicures and pedicures as well as exercise and yoga, though I need to make exercise a bigger priority in my life again. All of this along with eating healthy and drinking a gallon of water a day helps me de-stress. I enjoy reading, going to the beach and watching my children live their best lives.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR YOU?

The sky’s the limit!