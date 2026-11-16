The Greater Baltimore Committee's chief strategy officer on vacant housing, public transit and why the region's economy depends on both.

By Megan Roche

For Jennifer Vey, her career has always centered around one question: How can we make places work better for more people?

That question has guided Vey through a career spanning federal government, research and regional economic development, and now serves as the foundation for her work with the Greater Baltimore Committee.

GBC is a regional economic development organization made up of more than 300 business, civic and institutional leaders. The organization also works closely with the public sector to bring those partners together around a common goal: creating a stronger, more competitive and prosperous regional economy.

While the organization may sound similar to a chamber of commerce, Vey explained that GBC’s focus extends beyond the needs of individual businesses.

“Our client is the region as a whole,” she says.

That regional approach is important because Baltimore’s economy does not stop at the city line. GBC works across the city and surrounding counties, focusing on the many factors that contribute to a successful region, including business growth, workforce development, public safety, neighborhoods and transportation.

Vey serves as GBC’s chief strategy officer, leading a team responsible for developing and executing the strategies outlined in the organization’s 10-year plan. She helped manage the process of creating that long-term vision shortly after joining GBC nearly three years ago.

One area of work she is particularly proud of is GBC’s involvement in addressing Baltimore’s vacant housing crisis.

About three years ago, GBC joined the city and Build Baltimore in making a commitment to help end the crisis. Vey’s team has focused in part on finding ways to bring private capital into Baltimore neighborhoods and encourage investment in vacant properties.

For Vey, the work is about more than repairing buildings.

It is about helping create stronger neighborhoods for the people who already live there while also making those communities more attractive to future residents.

“It’s just been great to see the partnership among the public sector, the community-based organizations and GBC,” she says.

Vey is also deeply involved in GBC’s transportation efforts. She leads the organization’s work with the Baltimore’s Transit Future coalition, a partnership of business and civic leaders advocating for stronger public transportation throughout the region.

Baltimore currently has a light rail system, a subway line and a robust bus network. However, Vey believes the region’s transit system needs additional investment to become more extensive and reliable.

She pointed to the ongoing effort to modernize the light rail system as one example of progress, as well as renewed attention toward an east-west transit connection between Baltimore and the surrounding counties.

For Vey, improving transportation is directly connected to economic growth.

“Economic growth and our competitiveness really depends on our ability to move people around the region,” she says.

Her path to Baltimore and regional economic development began with an interest in the relationship between people, places and the economy. She studied geography as an undergraduate before earning a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Virginia.

She spent three years with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development before spending 22 years at the Brookings Institution, where her work focused largely on urban policy, research and economic issues.

Although Vey grew up in York, Pennsylvania, Baltimore became an important part of her life. She moved to the city in 2007 with her husband, and the couple raised their three children there.

Over the years, she has developed a deep appreciation for Baltimore’s neighborhoods, institutions, universities, culture and history.

That personal connection has only strengthened her professional commitment to the city.

For women hoping to pursue leadership positions, Vey encourages them not to wait until they feel like they know everything.

“You don’t always have to choose between being thoughtful and having all the knowledge and actually being decisive,” she says.

Instead, she believes effective leadership comes from listening, learning, bringing people together and ultimately moving ideas forward.

For Vey, that philosophy continues to shape her work and her vision for Baltimore’s future.