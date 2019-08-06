More from Our Summer Cover Shoot

By BaltimoreStyle





For our July/August issue, we partnered with Blackwall Hitch at their new Inner Harbor location to highlight summer dining and all that’s good about this food season.

We love how our cover turned out, with model Leeannah McNew seated at a table full of tasty dishes and sipping a lemonade. Our team spent an entire morning at the restaurant as staff photographer David Stuck took shots in different locations throughout the space with different dishes and with our model in different clothes. Then we grabbed lunch there to look over the early outtakes.

Here are some of the photos from that shoot. Click on each one to see a larger version. Some are different poses with the same model; others are straight up, delicious food shots. We should probably warn you: Don’t look on an empty stomach.

Enjoy!