Mic Drop: It’s Karaoke Week

By Adranisha Stephens





Listen up, singing enthusiasts: The fourth week of April is officially declared National Karaoke Week. But perhaps you already know this. Perhaps you have been singing your lungs out all week. If not, it’s not too late. There are still two more days to stylishly sing through some “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Hotel Revival kicked off the week with a karaoke cocktail hour, hosted by Alysha January, influencer and popular Instagrammer (@DiscoverCharmCity), featuring drink specials and, of course, singing in the hotel’s three private karaoke rooms. The event also raised funds for the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women, a college preparatory public charter school serving more than 500 young women in Baltimore.

Fittingly, B-Side, a hotel restaurant adjacent to the karaoke rooms, has launched a new menu of specialty cocktails named after favorite karaoke songs, which means you can get your liquid courage from “King of Wishful Thinking,” a tequila-based drink with pineapple, lime and honey, or “Don’t Stop Believing,” another tropical drink with Vida, lime and other ingredients. Other crowd favorites include the “Bad Romance,” “Love Shack,” and “Mr. Brightside.” Guests can also select from an assortment of new bar bites.

“We create our drinks quarterly to match the season. So, we go through and see the most popular songs that have been played, choose some fun ones and make them into cocktails,” says Lindsay Chapon, the hotel’s director of food and beverage.

Need plans for this weekend? There are also free room rentals for the rest of the week to give patrons the chance to experience some weekend karaoke fun.

When it’s not National Karaoke Week, guests can book a karaoke room for $10 per hour, per guest, with the first half hour free, Chapon adds.

“As one of the few karaoke bars in Baltimore, we are excited to celebrate National Karaoke Week by opening the doors to our exclusive karaoke rooms to the public,” Chapon says. “Our three karaoke rooms are no longer one of Baltimore’s best kept secrets.”

National Karaoke Week specials will run at Hotel Revival through Saturday. jdvhotels.com