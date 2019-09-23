Let It Fall!

By BaltimoreStyle





The best season of fashion commences! More layers of couture mean more layers to have fun with. Our backdrop for this self-expression is the dreamy outdoor space at Ladew Topiary Gardens. Follow the flowered path and get inspired.

Here are a few of the looks from our October fall fashion feature.

IN THE WATER LILY GARDEN: Killian embellished sweater, Alice and Olivia, $395, at Ruth Shaw; Gold tassel collar necklace, $98, Painted dangle earrings, $64, Gold beaded statement belt , $64, Black sequin pants, Six Twenty, $188, Brass wrap bracelet, $64, all at Katwalk Boutique; Shoe, Kalldra in red multi, $120, at Ma Petite Shoe

IN THE ROSE GARDEN: Dress, $500 at Different Regard; Gold beaded bracelet, $24, Purple cat eye sunglasses, $42, Rose gold fringe necklace, $128, all at Katwalk Boutique; Dangle earrings gold with black rim, $32, Lori K; Shoe, Ida in bordeaux multi-velvet plaid, L’ Artiste, $140, at Ma Petite Shoe;

Shirt, model’s own

IN THE IRIS GARDEN: Dress, $1,245, Jody Davis Design; Shoe, June in black, L’Artiste, $150, at Ma Petite Shoe; Brass knot belt, $320, at Katwalk Boutique

ART DIRECTOR/STYLIST: Ebony Brown; PHOTOGRAPHER: David Stuck; EDITOR: Jessica Gregg; MAKEUP ARTIST: Ida M. Slaughter; MODEL: Lauren Reid; INTERNS: Victoria Harvey, Hannah Johnson, Liza Moore

LOCATION: Ladew Topiary Gardens