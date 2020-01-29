Lighthouse Cove lights up nuptials

By Adranisha Stephens





Have you always dreamed of a wedding on the beach?

For shore-loving couples, there’s nothing more romantic than the sounds of the surf, the sand between their toes and the fresh, salt-tinged air as they say their vows.

Enter Delaware’s newest wedding venue, the Lighthouse Cove Center, which has more than 14,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. Lighthouse Cove also has private beach access overlooking Rehoboth Bay in Dewey Beach, thus making it the first reception venue in Delaware where couples can get married on the beach.

The property also features a Hyatt Place hotel and 57 bay-front, luxury condos. The design is, of course,

“coastal elegance,” says Skip Coleman, Lighthouse Cove’s director of sales and marketing.

“This space was specially crafted to maximize the event center’s location and breathtaking views of Rehoboth Bay, just steps away from the Atlantic Ocean,” he says. “There is a state-of-the-art 4,300-square-foot ballroom that seats upwards of 300 guests and an onsite bayside beach that makes for perfect sunset views during ceremonies and cocktail receptions. Later this year, the newly renovated Lighthouse Restaurant and Sunset Bar will open to the public.”

But that’s not all the center offers. To make wedding days run even smoother, it offers onsite specialists, Coleman says.

“We approach every wedding as an opportunity to make what can often be a stressful occasion into a stress-free experience,” he says. “We do that by providing our clients with a designated wedding specialist with more than 25 years of experience who works with the client every step of the way.”

Wedding parties have full access to the condo suites, which make for ideal bridal-party staging areas before and after events, he adds. It’s basically an “all-in-one” venue that offers both indoor and outdoor waterfront event space and wedding-block overnight accommodations.

What else? There is also a newly constructed baywalk that lines the whole western edge of the property, including a gazebo and pier to take in views of the sunset.

By late 2019, the venue had already hosted seven weddings. And, in the New Year, the list is only growing.

“We have several couples who will be barefoot with their toes in the sand when they exchange their vows on our beach in 2020,” Coleman says.

So, now that you have scored a venue, it’s time to discuss decor.

The great part about saying “I do” by the water is that couples get to work with an already beautiful backdrop, so all they need are a few unique touches to create the right ambiance and tie everything together. Check out our simple checklist below!

Candlelit lanterns

Keep things easy and intimate with silver or gold lanterns filled with white candles.

Seeing starfish

Whether you are looking for a glass or a custom-metal option, hanging sea star ornaments are a charming and enchanting addition to any wedding.

Tropical flair

Creating a ceremony arch using palm leaves is pretty simple and inexpensive. Plus, adding a pop of green against the teal ocean and white sand will look stunning in those wedding pictures.

Textured touches

Beach grass brings breezy, natural texture to any aisle décor. Add in a standout piece and wrap it around every other chair along the aisle.

Anchor down

Overall, choose décor elements that complement a seaside setting. Seashells, nautical cords, anchors, lanterns, sea glass and driftwood are all engaging and on-theme additions.