Guinness releases two new festive beers to drink this Valentines Day

Little Love Notes Guinness releases two new festive beers to drink this Valentines Day

By Style Staff





Ah, Valentine’s Day, that wonderful time of teddy bears and flower bouquets, of chocolate hearts and candlelit dinners, of whimsical love and starry-eyed romance. Whether you choose to celebrate Valentine’s Day or seek solace against this couples-strewn day with all its gooey romance, there’s no reason to keep your love of craft beer a secret.

Match that candlelit dinner you’re preparing with something besides wine, or settle down to a decadent dessert paired perfectly with the chocolaty flavors of Guinness latest releases.

Guinness’s Head Brewer Hollie Stephenson breaks down their newest thirst-quenchers to sip on—Raspberry Chocolate Stout and Guinness Chocolate Stout—just in time to make these cold days a little brighter.

Guinness Raspberry Chocolate Stout

Stout brewed with Chocolate and raspberries

Appearance: dark brown, tan head, red hue

Aroma: chocolate, dark fruits, raspberry

Flavor: bitter chocolate, semi-sweet tartness, medium body, low bitterness

Brewer’s Notes: Brewed with lots of pure cacao and raspberries.

Guinness Chocolate Stout

Stout brewed with Chocolate

Appearance: dark brown, tan head, red hue

Aroma: chocolate, coffee

Flavor: bitter chocolate, light sweetness, medium body, low bitterness

Brewer’s Notes: Brewed with lots of pure cacao.

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery is running a fun surprise and delight type of Valentine’s Day promotion called Little Love Notes, Stephenson says. Rather than making Valentine’s Day just about couples, the brewer’s are sharing their own love notes with Baltimore.

With the purchase of a pint of either of their two special Valentine’s Day beers, guests will receive a complimentary paired Mouth Party Caramel and inside the wrapping of each is a note– some are little love notes/drawings/affirmations from the brewers and others are offers like ‘your next pint is a penny’.