Lyfe Café serves up a healthy menu

By Adranisha Stephens





More and more restaurants are incorporating healthy alternatives to their menu, and Lyfe Café, an eatery in The Shops at Kenilworth, is serving that trend.

The wholesome spot from local owner Penny Seabolt features an all-day menu with ingredients designed to promote physical and mental well-being. Think protein pancakes, clean greens, such as a vegan mixed salad, acai bowls and wellness shots. The 1,700-square-foot cafe is designed to accommodate every diet — including low-calorie, gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and vegetarian — and will also offer meal prep services.

“With my meal prep services, you can pick your protein, complex carbs, all your veggies, even your healthy fats,” Seabolt says. “Customers can pick them up here initially, but I am also looking into delivery services.”

For plant-eaters, menu options include a meat-free hamburger made with a Beyond Meat brand burger and topped with spinach, tomatoes, red onions, vegan dressing and mozzarella cheese. (The company also makes sausage, which the cafe serves.) Other menu offerings include the Harbor Port salmon bowl, filled with portobello mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli, yellow squash, spinach and a popular and tasty mango salsa, as well as a spicy Thai bowl for the carnivores.

The inspiration behind Lyfe Café hit Seabolt after more than a decade as a personal trainer and nutritionist, she says.

“I spent a lot of time with people, going through other restaurants’ menus and seeing what they could eat because I helped design personalized meal plans,” she says. “This is where the revelation came from. I wanted to open a place where everyone can eat, whether you are on a keto, paleo, Whole30, vegan or vegetarian diet. The menu is very diverse and can be customized to any type of lifestyle.”

Her hope is that the business will be a great resource for residents in the community.

“I know people want to take care of their health, but life is tough. Some people want to lose weight; some want to gain weight; some have constant battles with their weight. That’s why I designed Lyfe,” she says. “I wanted to be able to accommodate every major diet. I feel very passionately about wholesome, clean foods, and that’s why I want people to come here, feel good and know exactly what they are eating.”