By Megan Roche

Mandy Snyder grew up in Howard County but spent many years traveling in and out of Baltimore.

With her roots deep in the city, Snyder is now the executive director of Baltimore Homecoming, an organization that works to reconnect individuals and companies who have called Baltimore home at some point in their lives and keep them connected to the city.

“We are the only organization in Baltimore activating these alumni to really understand who they are, what their connection to Baltimore is, and how can you become more engaged,” Snyder explained.

Baltimore Homecoming will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2027. Since its inception, the organization has leveraged more than $50 million in resources back to the city, working to strengthen connections between Baltimore and those who have moved away.

The organization focuses its work around five key principles: arts and culture, business investment, innovation and technology, neighborhood revitalization and philanthropy.

Through those areas, Baltimore Homecoming works to show former Baltimoreans the ways they can remain involved and make an impact, even if they no longer live in the city.

Snyder has seen the firsthand impact of former Baltimoreans reconnecting with the city and finding ways to give back.

“It’s really incredible to see what happens when you reconnect someone to Baltimore,” Snyder says. “They may have left years ago, but that connection never really goes away.”

One of Baltimore Homecoming’s signature programs, Crab Tank, shines a spotlight on the city’s entrepreneurs and small-business owners.

Inspired by the popular “Shark Tank” format, the pitch competition gives Baltimore entrepreneurs the opportunity to present their businesses to a panel of judges while competing for funding and valuable exposure.

The program provides more than just prize money. Participants are connected with mentors, business leaders and other members of Baltimore’s entrepreneurial community, giving them access to resources and relationships that can help their businesses grow.

With a $25,000 grand prize and a $2,500 People’s Choice Award, Crab Tank is designed to support local businesses while also highlighting the creativity and innovation taking place throughout Baltimore.

For Snyder, programs like Crab Tank are another way Baltimore Homecoming can connect people and resources to the city.

“Those entrepreneurs are doing incredible things,” Snyder says. “We want to give them the resources and connections they need to continue to grow.”

Another program offered by Baltimore Homecoming is the Homecoming Heroes initiative.

The program recognizes local leaders, nonprofit founders and community changemakers who are making a difference across the city. It highlights their work while connecting them with Baltimore’s broader network of supporters, mentors and business leaders.

“These programs are a spotlight for people that every day they are rolling up their sleeves and doing work to make Baltimore a better place. These are ways for us to recognize the individuals who are doing this great work every day, while alleviating some of their barriers,” Snyder says.

As Baltimore continues to grow and change, Snyder says she believes the city is at an important point in its history.

“Baltimore is at such a special time right now. You have leaders that are coming together for the first time that are intentionally collaborating, rather than duplicating resources. There is investment going into the stadiums and Inner Harbor. Violence is going down systemically, so to be able to work every day with people locally around making Baltimore a better place, the timing is so special,” Snyder explains.

For Snyder, the work of Baltimore Homecoming is ultimately about making sure the people who have a connection to Baltimore have an opportunity to remain part of its future.

Whether through investing in a local business, supporting a nonprofit, mentoring an entrepreneur or simply reconnecting with the city, Baltimore Homecoming is working to turn those existing connections into action.

As the organization approaches its 10th anniversary, Snyder hopes that connection will continue to grow and bring even more resources, ideas and people back to Baltimore.