On Nov. 7, Baltimore Style celebrates its 30th birthday at our annual Big Bash. Once again, well-known creative director and influencer Lana Rae will produce the evening’s fashion show. We had a few questions for this busy producer in anticipation of this year’s trend-filled event.

What drew you to fashion as a career?

To be honest, fashion is always something that I was naturally drawn to. My mom is Panamanian, and Panamanians really take pride in their appearance, so I’d like to say it’s literally in my blood. I remember being in middle school and being a huge tomboy — I never wore dresses. Even then, I used to get compliments on my outfits from both guys and girls. As time progressed, fashion became something that naturally evolved into what I do today. And I feel lucky to be able to do something that I love for a living.

Who are your favorite fashion icons?

A fashion icon is someone who sets the tone in an unforgettable, influential and unique way. I think that the true brains behind many of the top fashion icons are, in fact, the stylists and designers who orchestrate the vision. Some of my favorites past and present would be: Princess Diana, Madonna, Rihanna, Audrey Hepburn, Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, Prince and Diana Ross, to name a few.

What is your go-to look?

I’d describe myself as a minimalist with maximalist tendencies. My go-to look depends on the day and my mood, but in general, my style is best described as chic and clean, yet edgy and eye-catching. I love classic pieces that can be reworked into many looks. Also, a great pair of jeans will go along way!

Ready for some great fashion? Click here to get tickets to Baltimore Style’s Big Bash, which will be held at Horseshoe Casino. A portion of the proceeds will go to Ronald McDonald House.

Want to see more of Lana’s style? Follow her on Instagram at @_LanaRae.