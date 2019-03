By BaltimoreStyle





We had a lot of fun photographing Orioles relief pitcher Miguel Castro for the cover of our April issue.

Here are some of great photos from that day that didn’t make it into the magazine. Click on the image for a closer look.

Model: Miguel Castro; Photographer: David Stuck; Art Director: Ebony Brown; Suit: Christopher Schafer Clothier; Makeup Artist: Ida M. Slaughter; Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards