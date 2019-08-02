Movie + Popcorn

By BaltimoreStyle





Here are five new titles to stream in these lazy, hazy summer weeks, plus a popcorn recipe to serve to your fellow movie watchers. —VICTORIA HARVEY

‘Good Trouble’

For those of you who cried over the series finale of, “The Fosters,” this new spin off will leave you feeling nostalgic. The series follows Callie and Mariana Adams-Foster as they attempt to establish their careers in Los Angeles while juggling their respective personal lives. Viewers can watch the show on Freeform on Tuesday at 8pm or stream anytime on Hulu.

‘Euphoria’

Adapted from the Israeli show with the same title, “Euphoria” follows the lives of Rue, a teen drug addict, and other teens with their own set of problems. With only five episodes, this show has built quite a buzz in its short time airing on HBO. Viewers can watch Sundays at 10pm or stream on HBO Go or HBO Now.

‘Dead To Me’

This quirky Netflix drama peeks into the lives of Jen and her sons following her husband’s death by a hit-and-run driver. Things begin to look up for Jen when she meets a new friend in her grief group, Judy. As the two grow closer, Judy struggles to keep a secret relating to Jen’s husband’s death. With just 10 episodes, this series will have you counting down the days until season two hits the screen.

‘When They See Us’

Probably the most talked about show of the summer, this drama follows the case of five Harlem teens who were accused of raping a female jogger in Central Park 1989. It is, of course, based on a true story. The series follows the case from the initial questioning of the boys in 1989 to their 2002 exoneration to the final settlement in 2014, all through which the group, dubbed “The Central Park Five,” maintained their innocence.

‘Songland’

Just when you thought you they’d run out of talent show concepts, NBC presents “Songland.” This series features fresh new song writers who compete to have big name artists record their songs. Each episode features a different celebrity. The series airs on Wednesdays at 9pm on NBC, or viewers can stream anytime on Hulu.

Snack Time!

Cook up one of these two snacks for a flavorful movies night. The recipes are from the Popcorn Board and Family Features.

Truffle Popcorn

Yield: 10 cups

1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon, plus 2 teaspoons, white truffle oil, divided

1/2 cup popcorn kernels

1 tablespoon butter

3 tablespoons shredded parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

freshly ground black pepper

In large, heavy-bottomed pot with lid, combine olive oil and 1 tablespoon truffle oil. Add about three popcorn kernels. Heat over medium-high heat until one kernel pops. Add remaining popcorn kernels; cover. Once corn begins to pop, shake pot constantly over heat. When popping slows, remove pot from heat and transfer popcorn to large serving bowl. Melt butter and mix in remaining truffle oil. Pour mixture over popcorn; toss. Sprinkle parmesan cheese, salt and pepper over popcorn; toss to distribute evenly. Serve immediately or store in airtight container.

Maple Bacon Popcorn Mix

Yield: 2 quarts

6 slices thick-cut bacon

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

8 cups popped popcorn

2/3 cup pecan halves, coarsely chopped

2/3 cup dried cranberries

2 tablespoons butter or margarine

1/4 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon maple extract