Baltimore actor and theater director Alex Zavistovich has a knack for villainy. In fact, across his two-plus decades on stages and in short films, he says, “My entire acting career has only been playing villains and assorted mentally challenged and aberrant folks.”

He attributes his bad-guy roles to his eyebrows, which could be described as a bit pointy, along with his height and baritone voice.

The typecasting never bothered him: “There’s just something about the criminal mind, the villain mind, that I just get. This does not make me sound great … but being a convincing villain is not all mustache twirling and evil laughs.” The most convincing villains on stage, screen and real-life blend in. That’s what makes them so frightening in the reveal, Zavistovich explains.

In fact, he’s channeled his love of suspenseful drama into his latest project: the Baltimore-based National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre, which takes its cues from the 19th-century poet and short story innovator whose tales of mystery, psychological drama, suspense, even horror, have captured fans across centuries. Poe lived in Baltimore at various points during his short life, before dying here at 40 under what has long been called “mysterious circumstances.”

The Heart Tells Tales

For Zavistovich’s first foray into acting, during junior high school, he played the murderer in a staged version of Poe’s creepy thriller “The Tell-Tale Heart.” “I didn’t understand much about psychology at that point,” the actor says, “but I do remember, with something so ambitious for junior high … thinking, ‘I kind of understand this.’”

Poe Theatre was founded in 2019, after Zavistovich had created a handful of other performing groups. First, he created the 1980s new wave/art punk band Senses Bureau, drawn from his college band RJ/8 at William and Mary, where he played bass.

Then came a big-band Rat Pack-inspired ensemble offering mid-20th-century American standards under the name Alex Cook and the Swing Set with Cook being Zavistovich’s suave alter ego lead singer. Molotov Theatre Group trading in horror and suspense with a heavy side of the French-inspired Grand Guignol genre followed, leaning into sensational melodramas bath

ed in bloody effects and shivering horror to mine visceral audience reactions.

“Molotov Theatre combined my interests,” he says. “My whole life has been about preservationist nostalgic stuff.” These days, Zavistovich is leaning into preserving and promoting the legacy of 19th-century author Poe through both original stage productions of the writer’s short stories along with Poe-inspired old-fashioned radio dramas, using a Foley table equipped for sound-effects artists.

“When I moved to Baltimore, Molotov closed,” the Canton resident explains, “but I still wanted to focus on horror. It’s a very short step, barely even a lateral move, to Poe.”

Spooky Stories and Reading Minds

“What we all know and love about Baltimore is that it’s a weird place,” Zavistovich says. “Baltimore has three magic theaters, and also is the epicenter of a very arcane subset of magic called bizarre magic, which is seances, ghost stories and things where the effect is only as important as the spooky storytelling.”

This month, another Zavistovich alter ego, Alexander the Pretty Good, will share feats of the mind in his guise as a mentalist. In this up-close-and-personal experience, he will astound with telekinesis and psychokinesis. That’s spoon bending without contact and mind reading.

“I adopted the character Alexander the Pretty Good, because why saddle myself with the burden of high expectations?” he joked. Subtitled “Mind Reading with a Dash of Poe,” the 60- to 90-minute interactive show uses narrative about Poe’s life and his stories, while Alexander the Pretty Good weaves in mind-boggling effects to illustrate the psychology, eccentricity and mystery of the 19th-century author’s imagination.

“This October is the 177th anniversary of Poe’s death in Baltimore,” the Poe aficionado says, adding, “It’s not going to be a dry history lesson. It’s going to be fun, but it will be legit mentalism — that’s what I do.”

Other plans for this season include more focus on radio drama, because Zavistovich noted that affordable performance stages in Baltimore are hard to come by. Instead, Poe Theatre will focus on radio dramas including recording a collection of old Grand Guignol scripts adapted for radio. In December, the company will return to a successful favorite — “A Christmas Carol for Edgar Allan Poe” — this time as a radio drama broadcast Christmas Day evening.

For Zavistovich and Poe Theatre’s board members, beyond sharing entertaining and spine-chilling dramas channeling Edgar Allan Poe, the modest organization aims to educate audiences — kids, teens and adults — by introducing Poe’s literary canon from “The Tell-Tale Heart” and “The Cask of Amontillado” to “The Pit and the Pendulum” and “The Fall of the House of Usher.” And if you can’t make it to the theater, WYPR, Baltimore’s public radio station, has been a steady broadcaster of Poe Theatre’s radio plays, which can also be streamed from the company’s website.

What’s a Raven-Off?

And, of course, Poe’s most famous poem — which lent its name to the local football franchise — “The Raven,” has its own project: the aptly named “Raven-Off.” The theater’s national dramatic reading contest — created during the height of the pandemic — is again accepting audio or video submissions of the famed and melodic poem “The Raven,” with its repetitive refrain “nevermore.” In prior years, Zavistovich reports, entries from Baltimore, South Carolina, Tennessee, Scotland and Italy have vied for bragging rights for the best interpretation of “The Raven.”

While Poe Theatre runs on a shoestring budget, Zavistovich yearns for a dedicated performance and education space where he can offer workshops and classes to introduce the Poe literary legacy to the next generation of Baltimore citizens in addition to holding rehearsals and intimate s

hows. “I’m trying to give opportunities where I can to broaden people’s horizons,” he says, adding, “Theater and literacy go hand in hand.”

For information on National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre, visit poetheatre.org. To listen to Poe theater radio dramas, visit wypr.org/podcast/poe-theatre-on-the-air

“Alexander the Pretty Good” performs the “Poe Magic Show” Oct. 10 at Key Stage. Call 301-694-4744.

Lisa Traiger is an award-winning arts journalist who has written for The Washington Post, The Kennedy Center and numerous other regional and national publications.