New Year, New Hopes

By Lisa Robinson





It’s a new year and a chance for a do-over. A chance to get some things right and not repeat past missteps. Those are a few things I like about a new year. There are a few habits I would like to change and I say that every year. I would like to stop being a procrastinator, but I know that’s part of my nature. It’s the part of me that evolved from being a journalist. After learning to write and report under deadlines, deadlines are what I crave to get things done.

I would like to indulge myself more. That means going to a movie once a month — even if it’s alone. Having a spa day once a month. Finally, riding my bike with friends. My colleague, Barry Simms, is a big-time cycling enthusiast. He always asks me and others at work to join him for group rides. But I am afraid to put my bike on a rack and drive it to the place we will ride from. I have a fear that it will come crashing to the ground on the highway. This is the year to get over that.

I do a lot of nice things for people all the time. But I would like to focus on making sure I do that every day. It can be as small as saying, “Have a nice day.” Or it can be as big as cooking them dinner, or helping with a project.

I want to be more grateful than I am today. I want to smile more. I want to see the glass half full and be sure to drink from it. A friend said to me, “We never give people the roses while they can still smell them.” I will give roses more.

I hope that more people can show kindness this year and stand up for those who can’t stand on their own. Or at least stand up when you know it’s the right thing to do. If we can all help at least one person this year who is struggling — whether from lack of money, addiction, loss of a loved one — then we can make this a better world.

And you know what would be really nice? If people remembered some old-time manners. When you walk into a room, speak to those in your presence. You never know when it will be the last time you see them. You wouldn’t want the last time you remember them to be that time you walked right by and didn’t even say hello.

Hope this is a great year for us all!