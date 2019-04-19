Petit Louis offers Notre Dame menu

By BaltimoreStyle





Starting April 22, Petit Louis will offer a three-course Notre Dame menu of Parisian classics for both lunch and dinner. The special menu runs through Sunday, May 5.

A portion of the proceeds will go to The Friends of Notre Dame de Paris to benefit the cathedral’s renovation efforts. Notre Dame, a landmark in the French capital for centuries, was badly damaged by a fire that started on April 15. French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed the cathedral will be rebuilt within five years.

What’s featured on Petit Louis’ special menu?

Gnocchi à la Parisienne with button mushrooms, English peas and lemon beurre noisette

Coquilles Saint-Jacques poêlées, which are pan-roasted scallops with seared foie gras, baby carrots and a sauternes sauce

Paris-Brest, a classic French dessert made with choux pastry and praline cream.

The three-course menu is $59.

For any bottle of Champagne bought with the menu, 25 percent will also be donated to the cathedral’s restoration efforts.

Bon appétit!