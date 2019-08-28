Our Fall Arts Preview!

By Andrew Priest and Meghan Thompson





Art is all around us in Baltimore, and there’s no better season than fall to celebrate it. Autumn is traditionally when theater companies and museums stage new shows and exhibits. It’s also when our city will hold the Baltimore Book Festival, which will have a new glow to it this year. And there are some great concerts to attend this season as well. Here are more than 50 awesome events to inspire you in the upcoming months.

ART & GALLERIES

American Visionary Art Museum, avam.org

The Secret Life of Earth: Alive! Awake! (and Possibly Really Angry!)

This nearly year-long exhibit opens Oct. 5 and coincides with Earth Day’s 50th anniversary in 2020 as well as the museum’s 25th anniversary. The exhibit promises to be one part celebration of Mother Earth and two parts information on our environment. For example, view Baltimore artist Judy Tallwing’s prayer-bead painting, which inspired global poets to join with the AVAM to protest an oil pipeline in British Columbia. Through Sept. 6, 2020. $16 for adults.

Baltimore Museum of Art, artbma.org

Generations: A History of Black Abstract Art

Explore the contributions to visual art made by black artists, including Norman Lewis, Alma W. Thomas and Kevin Beasley, from the 1940s until present day. Sept. 29-Jan. 19. Free.

Oletha Devane: Traces of Spirit

Devane’s installation conveys the possibilities of spiritual communication and transformation through projected lights, sounds and reflective surfaces inspired by spiritual and African diasporic tradition. Through Oct. 20. Free.

Every Day: Selections from the Collection

BMA’s first reinstallation of its contemporary collection explores the contributions that black artists made to postwar visual art and features works from Isaac Julien and Amy Sherald, among many others. Through Jan. 5. Free.

Melvin Edwards: The Architecture of Being

Including work that spans four decades of Melvin Edwards’ career, this installation explores the innovative genius and political commitment of Edwards and his sculptures inspired by past and present African blacksmiths and carvers. Sept. 29-Jan 12. Free.

Galerie Myrtis, galeriemyrtis.net

Wesley Clark: Solo Exhibition

“Reparations: Some Things Are Just Owed and Some More than Others” is the theme of this show. Sept. 14-Oct. 31. Opening reception is Saturday, Sept. 14, 5-7 p.m. Free.

Goya Contemporary, goyaconetemporary.com

Soledad Salamé

The Chilean-born artist, who now lives in Baltimore, will exhibit photos and paintings in a show “We the Migrants; Fleeing/Flooding.” Sept. 15-Oct. 26. Opening reception is Wednesday, Sept. 18. 6-8 p.m. Free.

Reginald F. Lewis Museum, lewismuseum.org

Short Kuts Storytelling Series: School Dazed

The Short Kuts Storytelling Series returns to the Lewis Museum to reminisce about pep rallies, marching bands, football games, step shows and other homecoming memories from their time at a historically black college or university. Sept. 13, 6:30 p.m. $10 online, $15 at the door.

Walters Art Museum, thewalters.org

Transformation: Art of the Americas

Experience art from indigenous American cultures that illustrate the metamorphosis of body and spirit, including 20 pieces that date from 1200 BCE to 1500 CE. Through Oct. 6. Free.

Y: Art Gallery and Fine Gifts, yartgalleryandfinegifts.com

Bianco e Nero

This is an exhibition of monochromatic and geometrically inspired new paintings from Terry Thompson. Sept. 11-Oct. 19. Opening reception is Saturday, Sept. 14, 6-9 p.m., and an artist talk will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. Free.

MUSIC

Gordon Center for Performing Arts, jcc.org/gordon-center

Svetlana, Night at the Movies

Moscow-born and internationally known jazz singer Svetlana performs songs from Oscar-winning movies against a backdrop of film clips. Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. $23 in advance, $28 at door.

Joan Osborne

Poetic singer and songwriter Joan Osborne performs her favorites and new material. Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

Rams Head Live, ramsheadlive.com

Saved by The ’90s

Travel back to the ’90s with this funky bunch of New York City natives, who bring a party of the era’s favorites, including tunes from Backstreet Boys, the Spice Girls and Third Eye Blind. Oct. 5 at 9 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m. $13 in advance, $18 the day of the show.

Rams Head on Stage, ramsheadonstage.com

Bret Michaels

Chart-topping rock icon Bret Michaels will be in Annapolis for one night only, performing his hits as well as some of the Poison- famous songs he penned, hopefully reminding all of that timeless wisdom, “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.” Oct. 30 at 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. $85.

Shriver Hall, shriverconcerts.org

Richard Goode, Piano

Richard Goode has been called one of the finest pianists in the world. If you want to decide for yourself, you’re in luck, because Goode is coming to Baltimore. Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. $42.

Alban Gerhardt, Cello, and Cecile Licad, Piano

This duo will be making their return to Shriver Hall with a program that features solo Bach, early Beethoven, Debussy and Franck’s luminous sonata. Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m. $42.

Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, annapolissymphony.org

Stewart Goodyear, Piano

Having worked with many orchestras both nationally and internationally, Stewart Goodyear comes to the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra to perform pieces by Beethoven, Gershwin and Rachmaninov. Sept. 27-28 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $28.

Lisa Pegher, Percussion

As a drummer and solo percussionist, Lisa Pegher has performed internationally while pioneering percussion as a solo instrument for the world of orchestra. Join her as she performs music from both modern and classic composers. Nov. 8-9 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $28.

Modell-Lyric, modell-lyric.com

Vince Gill (featuring Jedd Hughes)

Country crooner Vince Gill has sold more than 26 million albums and worked in the music industry for more than 40 years. Join him, along with special guest Australian singer and songwriter Jedd Hughes for a night of country tunes to remember. Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

Nina and Me: A Musical Journey into the Lives of Nina Simone and Ledisi

This is a show of classical, jazz and rhythm and blues music that explores how a legend of the past can create a musical bond with an artist of today, as Nina Ledisi honors one of her greatest inspirations, Nina Simone. Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $42.

Maryland Hall, marylandhall.org

Get the Led Out

Hailing from Philadelphia, six veteran musicians seek to capture the sound and style of the original Led Zeppelin in all its bombastic and epic glory. The show also includes studio overdubs from Led Zeppelin that have never been heard in concert. Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $45.

Blue Öyster Cult

For more than four decades, Blue Öyster Cult has been recognized in the hard rock world for its pioneering work and its critical and commercial success. Oct. 6 at 7.30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, bsomusic.org

‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’ in Concert

Having destroyed the Death Star, the Rebel Alliance now comes under fire from the Empire itself. Follow Luke and the crew’s journey through the stars with a live performance of John Williams’ unforgettable score by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Sept. 19-21. Tickets start at $45.

Brahms Symphony No. 4

In this collection of love and temptations, conductor Marin Alsop leads the BSO in Prelude and Liebestod to “Tristan und Isolde,” investigating the expression of love, and Paul Hindemith’s “Sancta Susanna” explores the temptations of two nuns who abandon their vows. The program of forbidden human passion concludes with Brahms’ Fourth Symphony. Oct. 17-20. Tickets start at $35.

Movie with Orchestra: ‘Ghostbusters’

Come on down for a night of ghostbusting with the original paranormal investigation team while the BSO performs the score of “Ghostbusters” live. Nov. 2-3. Tickets start at $20.

THEATER

Baltimore Center Stage, centerstage.org

‘Miss You Like Hell’

Join Olivia and her mother on a cross-country road trip, where everyone has some baggage. Sept. 12-Oct. 13. Tickets start at $20.

‘Thoughts of a Colored Man’

Combining music, language and dance, this play explores what it’s like to be a black man in the 21st century by following a community of men throughout a single day. Oct. 10-Nov. 10. Tickets start at $20.

‘Men on Boats’

Enjoy a subversive tale of John Powell exploring the American West, complete with a (somewhat) true history of the Grand Canyon and a rollicking journey where the history book is thrown out the metaphorical window. Nov. 29-Dec. 29. Tickets start at $20.

Chesapeake Shakespeare, chesapeakeshakespeare.com

‘Dracula’

Horror and romance. Omens in a sanitarium. A legendary vampire revealed. The one and only Dracula. Oct. 4-Nov-2. Tickets start at $17.

Everyman Theatre, everymantheatre.org

‘Proof’

After her father’s death, Catherine is left with his hundreds of notebooks, a house and his intellect. Worried she may share the same psychosis he developed, she permits one of his students to look through his notes, discovering a mathematical proof of great value. Sept. 3-Oct. 6. Tickets start at $15.

Agatha Christie’s ‘Murder On The Orient Express’

Board the Orient Express for a dramatic journey into a new adaption of this timeless mystery set in the 1930s. The train is full of suspects, and the story is as twisting as the track. Dec. 3-30. Tickets start at $15.

The Hippodrome, france-merrickpac.com

‘The Phantom of the Opera’

Another great mystery has been revamped. This one is “The Phantom of the Opera,” which retains its story and score but will be staged with new special effects, lighting and choreography as part of the Broadway Across America series.” Oct. 9-20. Tickets start at $57.

Disney’s ‘Aladdin’

Get lost in the magic of Disney’s “Aladdin,” as the wonder of the original movie is translated into theatrical performance with all the charm intact. Nov. 13- Dec. 1. Tickets start at $87.

Rep Stage, repstage.org

‘Souvenir’

Florence Foster Jenkins, socialite and society eccentric, thought she had a fantastic soprano voice. She thought wrong but eventually hosted a soldout concert in Carnegie Hall in 1944. Follow Jenkins’ journey to stardom through the eyes of her accompanist. Sept. 5-22. Tickets start at $40.

Single Carrot Theatre, singlecarrot.com

‘Mr. Wolf’

After being abducted as an infant, Theresa has been returned to her original family in a beautiful story that considers family connections, resentment and love. Ticket pricing TBA.

Vagabond Players, vagabondplayers.org

‘Twelve Angry Jurors’

A dozen men and women gather to decide the fate of an accused murderer in a play examining the American justice system. Sept. 6-29. General admission $22.

‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’

Find out who is the best speller in all of Putnam County in this comedic classic. Oct. 18-Nov. 17. General admission $22.

Coppin State University/McDaniel College, mcdaniel.edu

‘Best of Enemies’

“Best of Enemies” is the story of desegregation seen through the eyes and the relationship of a former KKK leader and an African-American civil rights activist. Sept. 18-22 (Coppin State University;

general admission $25) and Oct. 2-5 (McDaniel College; general admission $10).

WORDS

Light City, brilliantbaltimore.com

If you haven’t heard, this year, the Baltimore Book Festival and Light City are pairing up for one festival of literary and lighted greatness, Brilliant Baltimore. Authors who have signed on include D. Watkins, Nnedi Okorafor and Kevin Cowherd, among others, but readers will find it worth their time to take a look at the online schedule. As for Light City, among its many attractions, it features an illuminated art walk, music, and our favorite, those lantern carriages. Nov. 1-10. Free.

Gordon Center for Performing Arts, jcc.org/gordon-center

Book Talk: Jane Isay

The author talks about her book, “Unconditional Love,” and examines the dynamics of families. This event is held in collaboration with the Baltimore Festival of Jewish Literature. Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. $8.

The Ivy Bookshop/Bird in Hand, theivybookshop.com

‘Things We Didn’t Talk About When I Was a Girl’

Author Jeannie Vanasco reads from and talks about her memoir, “Things We Didn’t Talk About When I Was a Girl,” in which Vanasco interviews the high school friend who raped her and examines the trauma of sexual violence and its aftermath. Jung Yun, the author of “Shelter,” will lead the conversation. Bird in Hand, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. Free.

Enoch Pratt Free Library, Central Branch, prattlibrary.org

Writers Live: Dan Rather

Former news anchor Dan Rather reads from his book of essays, “What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism,” his take on today’s polarizing political environment. Rather is president and CEO of the multimedia production company News and Guts and hosts a weekly news show, “The News with Dan Rather,” on Young Turks Network. In recent years, he also has become known for his popular social media posts on current events. Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. Free.

FOUR MORE

Baltimore Clayworks, baltimoreclayworks.org

Fire Fest

Stop by the Clayworks for a night of creative fun including Clay Olympics, food and drinks, raku firing and live music. Oct. 19. Tickets start at $35.

Columbia Art Center, hdylmn.org

Erase Hate through Art

Presented to promote acceptance rather than tolerance, Erase Hate through Art explores hate crimes and bullying through the eyes of the 50 artists who contributed to the exhibition. Oct. 6-25. Free.

Creative Alliance, creativealliance.org

Made in Baltimore Short Film Festival

The Baltimore Short Film Festival features films portrayed through a uniquely Baltimore lens by filmmakers in the greater Baltimore area. Each film is no longer than 20 minutes. Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. $7/members, 10/nonmembers.

Great Halloween Lantern Parade & Festival

This event marks its 20th anniversary. The festival begins with hayrides, lantern-building workshops and great food, all at Patterson Park, and ends with a large light-filled parade through the park, complete with floats and handmade lanterns. Oct. 26 at 3:30 p.m. Free.