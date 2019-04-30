By Adranisha Stephens





With spring upon us, it felt like it was time for Baltimore Style to check in with Pandora at their Inner Harbor regional office and find out what sorts of shiny fun they have been up to lately.

Then an invitation arrived for the unveiling of their summer collection in a night of champagne, tasty snacks and customized cocktails that captured the poetic spirit of the latest jewelry.

What can we tell you about the new collection? Here are a few quick peeks from the party.

In addition to the collection reveal, stylists demonstrated how to wear the jewels and provided a tour of the space, which has a breathtaking deck view of the city. The store itself was even given a spring makeover with elegant blush bouquets and prints of the new jewelry items.

Patrons also got the chance to personalize their own bracelets and necklaces while they learned about Pandora’s history.

“A lot of people don’t know that we manufacture our brand overseas in Thailand where they hand make everything. It is a very detailed process and 30 hands touch every piece,” says Sydney Stinson, vice president of marketing. “It’s very important to us that we spend the time to deliver something that brings joy, excitement and to create something that has so many memorable moments behind it.”

Another fun fact about the jewelry: Pandora recycles every bit of material, Stinson says.

“In the process, there is silver and gold that will be flying around, and so the actual dust of the product, we recycle that,” she says. Paying attention to the environment is important when you have a product “that is about celebrating women’s creativity and versatility.”

Pandora’s new collection arrives in stores nationwide in May.