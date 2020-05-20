Planet Fitness offers free ‘work-ins’

By Adranisha Stephens





To help gym-goers and others keep healthy during the pandemic, Planet Fitness has begun the “United We Move” Campaign, which allows exercisers to get in a sweat in 20 minutes or less.

To learn more about the campaign, Style spoke with Theodore “Teddy” Savage, fitness training director at Planet Fitness. He shares why it’s important to stay active while sheltering in place, exercise tips and more. Read our exclusive interview below.

Can you tell us about the “United Me Move” Initiative? What inspired this?

Planet Fitness realized that everyone was affected by the pandemic in a big way. So we wanted to launch a campaign that was not only good for our members but everyone across the world. We launch this campaign at 7 p.m. EDT every single day, Monday through Sunday, to give people a way to stay fit physically, but also as a way to relieve stress.

So, why should we try these home workouts?

I can give you a few reasons. Classes are 20 minutes (or less) and won’t require any equipment. Overall, the home work-ins offer tools to combat stress, while providing motivation and inspiration to keep us all physically and mentally fit. For anyone who can’t participate live, each workout will also be available to view on both the Planet Fitness Facebook page and YouTube channel after the broadcast is over. Or you can download the Planet Fitness app which, as always, is completely free to everyone.

There are a lot of videos already posted on your Facebook page. Should we try them in any specific order?

There is an abundance of working videos that you can choose from, and you can do them in any order you choose. If you want to skip to number 43, and then skip back to number 10, you can definitely do that. But on the Planet Fitness app, you can actually track which ones you’ve done, to keep a schedule.

What if you are a beginner to working out? Where should you start?

I think that if you’re a beginner, you should probably start with one of them each day and go at your own pace. If you’re somebody that really likes to challenge themselves and do two-a-days, I would definitely suggest one in the morning, give yourself a good amount of time to replenish, and then do one in the evening. I know, working from home, it’s a transition for everyone. But it’s important to have fun with these workouts.

What are your tips on stretching?

When you wake up in the morning, make sure you do a dynamic stretching routine. Dynamic stretching is not where you’re sitting on the ground and you’re kind of leaning to one side or another. It’s getting your body moving, getting blood flow to your muscles and your joints so that you can get limbered up and ready for the day.

Then do something that challenges your cardio-respiratory or your cardiovascular endurance. It could be running, jogging, jumping rope, whatever you like to do. Then in the evening, you do a static stretch to get your body nice and wound down and ready for restful sleep. If you do those things every single day consistently, it’ll get you closer to where you want to be in your fitness journey.

What can we use in place of workout equipment?

The only weight that you truly need is your own body weight. But if you want to add load or resistance, use anything that you have at your disposal. It could be water bottles or it could be canned goods, children’s toys, anything that can add a little bit of load or resistance.

As part of Planet Fitness’s campaign, we heard you will also be hosting #TeddyTuesdays. What are they?



Not only are we going to have a house party and have some fun each Tuesday at 7, but I will also teach some different concepts so that people can make more educated decisions about fitness once they do get back into the gym.”

Do you have any other tips to help keep us sane and fit during this pandemic?

I would say be mindful of what you’re putting into your body because right now, more so than anything else, what you’re eating is going to affect the way that your body moves and functions, especially if we can’t get out and do a lot of the things that we’re normally doing.

What have you enjoyed most about the campaign?

I love it because it gives me a platform to not only touch people in a positive way, but to also educate them about fitness, about different ways that they can stay healthy, and also show them that it can be fun. Like you don’t have to feel like working out as a chore, right? It’s a choice. And if we do it in the right way, it’ll help us in the long run.

To get started, Teddy suggests trying one of their total body workouts. This one features supersets!