Preakness Is Almost Here!

By James Meskunas



Maryland’s biggest party, the Preakness InfieldFest, returns amidst the legendary Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, May 18th! The multi-entertainment festival merges the thrill of one of the country’s highest attended sporting events with live music from internationally-acclaimed artists and budding Baltimore prodigies.

2019 features InfieldFest’s biggest lineup yet, showcasing performances from world-record setting Norwegian DJ/producer Kygo, Maryland native and Grammy-nominated rap artistLogic, Grammy-Award winning DJ/producer Diplo, Billboard No. 1 album owner and breakout hip hop star Juice World, Grammy-nominated DJ/producer Fisher, as well as Canadian chart-topping DJ Frank Walker. New to 2019, this year will also introduce a second Charm City stage featuring up-and-coming Maryland music talent.

One of the biggest multi-entertainment festivals in the region, this year’s iteration will feature elevated food and beverage concessions, a direct view of Pimlico Race Course, and betting lounges to help the next generation of fans to be part of all of the action.

Festival attendees can experience the world-class entertainment with an all-ages General Admission ticket, or upgrade their experience to MUG Club or MUG & Vine Club tickets (ages 21+), which grant access to all InfieldFest party areas and exclusive stations where all beer and wine is included. For the first time in history, guests may also purchase a Comfort VIP ticket (ages 18+), which provides access to exclusive expedited entryways, private cash bars, a premium viewing area of the main stage (standing-room only), and executive restrooms.

For tickets and more festival information, visit www.infieldfest.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2019 Baltimore Style, All Rights Reserved