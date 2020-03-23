Resources for Community

By Style Staff





We will be updating this list throughout the COVID-19 crisis. If you have information on any important resources for our community, please email our editor Jessica Gregg at jgregg@midatlanticmedia.com.

How You Can Help

Is your neighborhood engaged in an effort to help others at this time? If so, let us know. Again, you can email our editor Jessica Gregg at jgregg@midatlanticmedia.com.

#CarryoutWednesday (or any day): Support small businesses by ordering carryout from your favorite local restaurant on Wednesday or any day. Check out this list from our sister publication, Baltimore Style. It will be updated regularly.

Baltimore Neighbors: When you purchase merchandise from your favorite small businesses, they receive $10 of the proceeds.

Opens Works in Baltimore is making protective face shields for health care personnel. Donate to the effort here. Read about executive director Will Holman who was our Dad Life interview in December. He spoke then of the importance of relying on our villages as parents.

Taking Care of Yourself

Here are self-care tips for parents and personal essays. Take care of yourself!

Mothering in Uncertainty

A Day in the Life of a Quarantined College Student

8 Self-Care Apps for 2020

Unpacking Self-Compassion

Hygge: Tips for Hunkering Down

Parenting during this time

Here is a list of activity ideas and fun resources for your family.



NEW: Art Activities from the Baltimore Museum of Art

NEW: Make art from everyday objects with these instructions from the American Visionary Art Museum.

NEW: Aquatic activities from the National Aquarium;

Also from the National Aquarium: Three live cams

12 Sites for Homeschooling Parents

Working from Home with Kids

Things To Do with Your Kids at Home

To all of our readers, please stay safe and healthy! We are thinking of you during this time and will do our best to get you the information you need.