ROAR for Kids, Other Events Go Virtual

By Jessica Gregg





The weather has always been good for Kennedy Krieger Institute’s family-focused fundraiser ROAR for Kids. In that, organizers have been lucky.

For the past 15 years, the event has taken place at Oregon Ridge Park on the last Saturday of April. It features a 5K, a low-mileage fun walk and a festival. The latter even includes a spirited mascot challenge with local team favorites.

“It’s always been a fun morning for families,” says Michele Mueller, Kennedy Krieger’s director of special events.

This year, it still was—but it was virtual.

Back in March, before most were even working from their homes, the hospital made the decision to take their event online, recognizing that “this is how life is going now,” Mueller says.

“A lot of nonprofits have had to make this shift,” she says, adding that canceling the event was never an option. ROAR for Kids raises needed funds for research, the Center for Autism, four school programs, Bennett’s Blazers therapeutic recreation program and more.

The goal then was to still have the fundraiser and virtually “continue the spirit of the event,” she says.

Here’s what happened this year: Families registered online and then shared their fundraising page through Facebook, a popular way to get support for a cause. ROAR-goers received a T-shirt and other “goodies,” such as a printable animal mask, printable signs and a gift card for a Chick-fil-A sandwich.

Then they got active—walking, racing the stairs or otherwise working out. This year’s event had a jungle theme, and participants were encouraged to post costumed selfies and videos on social media.

In the nonprofit sector, it’s important to meet face to face with donors and supporters, says Andrea Martin, communications chair for the Maryland Chapter for the Association of Fundraising Professionals. In current times, many organizations, including theirs, have to look at inventive, unique ways to make that happen.

“While we have been quick to adjust our monthly programs to be virtual in the short term, we are now strongly considering turning our November National Philanthropy Day into a virtual experience,” Martin says. “There’s so much planning that goes into making this event a success – months and months of preparation – that we want to move forward in a mindful way in case the COVID-19 pandemic spans more months.”

A big advantage to going virtual is the potential to reach even more people, says Lisa Nickerson, assistant vice president of marketing, communications and public relations. Past events have included regional families who drove to Oregon Ridge.

This year, participants were grandparents, cousins, friends and others around the country who walked or worked out to raise funds. It was a good way to help out when not much else can be done. “It’s a way for people to feel like they’re part of a community again,” Nickerson says.

That’s important, agrees Crystal Clark, philanthropy manager at The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation in Bel Air. For the past seven years, the foundation has hosted the Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk to raise money for Cancer LifeNet. Cancer LifeNet is a program at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health’s Patricia D. & M. Scot Kaufman Cancer Center that provides all kinds of resources to cancer patients and their families. That could include the services of a social worker or even a class in meditation practice or reiki energy healing.

The event is usually held each year at The John Carroll School in Bel Air. This year, it will be held on May 16. But like ROAR for Kids, it will be held virtually. Participants can walk in their neighborhood and backyards or even on their treadmills. That fact hasn’t slowed interest.

“We’re still getting great traction,” Clark says, in part because “people give to people.” Many donors give in honor or in support of family members or friends. And their interest in supporting them has not changed because of COVID 19, she says.

In at least one case, it has grown. In early April, a group of friends raised $8,000 for the event in honor of a recently lost friend whose life they couldn’t celebrate because of social-distancing restrictions. Instead, Clark says, they are honoring her memory by helping other cancer patients.

ROAR for Kids will continue to collect donations after the walk date. For more information, visit supportus.

kennedykrieger.org.

For more information on the Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk, visit uchfoundation.org and click on “Our Events.”