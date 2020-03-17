By Adranisha Stephens





It may be fall, but Marylanders still eat their seafood. In fact, some seek it out as an alternative to the turkey that inevitably awaits them. This salmon on mash recipe created by Fratelli’s Italian and Seafood in Hampstead is one such antidote. Even though it’s fall, diners still want lighter fare, executive chef Dylan Scale says. To satisfy that hunger, Fratelli’s co-owner George Sakellis created this delicious dish that has become popular with customers.

Salmon on Mash

(Serving Size, 1)

8 ounces Atlantic salmon 3 ounces jumbo shrimp 4 ounces colossal crab 2 ounces asparagus, the equivalent of 4 pieces 1-ounce basil pesto 3 ounces heavy cream

3 ounces Yukon gold potatoes, the equivalent of 1 potato

Directions:

1. Boil potatoes until soft, drain liquid, add butter and mash.

2. Combine basil pesto and heavy cream in a pot. Once hot, add the colossal crab and shrimp.

3. Once the fish is finished broiling, set the asparagus crisscross on top of the mashed potato followed by the salmon.

4. Take the crab and the shrimp out of the cream and place it delicately on top of the salmon. Finish the dish by carefully drizzling the basil cream over the shrimp and crab.

5. Finish with Old Bay.

Chocolate Martini

3 ounces double chocolate vodka

2 ounces Godiva milk chocolate liqueur

1 ounce Bailey’s Irish Cream

The drink is shaken and then topped with Hershey’s chocolate syrup.