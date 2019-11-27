By Jessica Gregg





This month, Savvy goes Main Street for your guide to going local this holiday season. Come join us. We’ll save a marshmallow for you.

Baltimore’s Main Street Communities

There are nine official Main Street communities in Baltimore, and each one offers special events this season. Mark your calendar: Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30 is a big day for these neighborhoods and could be a key day to score some good deals at your favorite hangouts.

Fells Point

Small Business Saturday’s “Sell-abration” from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. promises free hot chocolate and coffee, games with prizes, including a Baltimore stay-cation package, and shopping at more than 45 stores. Past Decembers in one of Baltimore’s more famous neighborhoods have featured a lighted boat parade and an egg nog contest, too. fellspointmainstreet.org

Federal Hill

Brightside Boutique, the Crystal Moll Gallery and Six2Six Society … we could go on and on, but instead we’ll go trendy at their Small Business Saturday offerings. fedhill.org

Hamilton-Lauraville

Another neighborhood gem with great local shops, such as Found Studio, Hamilton Gallery, Red Canoe and The Children’s Bookstore. In addition to Small Business Saturday events, this neighborhood holds Holiday on Harford on Saturday, Dec. 14 with a visit from Santa. bmoremainstreet.com

Hampden

Get ready, hon: Hampden’s Shop Small Art Crawl is Nov. 30 at the Mill Centre, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. More than 20 local artists share unique gifts. And don’t forget the 47th Annual Mayor’s Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. hampdenmerchants.com

Highlandtown

This East Baltimore neighborhood is packing all the holiday charm this month with a train garden through Jan. 5, a tree lighting on Friday, Dec. 6, the Merry Mart at the Creative Alliance on Sunday, Dec. 8 and a pastry stroll for Small Business Saturday. Yes to doughnuts while we shop. ihearthighlandtown.com

Other Main Streets

These communities did not have events posted as of press time, but they are worth checking out.

Belair-Edison, belairedison.city

Historic Pennsylvania Avenue,

pa-mainstreet.com

Pigtown, pigtownmainstreet.org

Waverly, waverlymainstreet.org

Outside Baltimore

Bel Air

The Nest, Urban Pearl, Tiger Lily, Julie Ellyn Designs — there are so many cool boutiques in this cozy downtown, and they will open their doors for Small Business Saturday fun. Sunday, Dec. 1 is another great day to head to Bel Air, because the town will hold its 30th Annual Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Celebration. downtownbelair.com

Ellicott City

If you have never been to Midnight Madness, can you truly call yourself a shopper? We Savvy writers are not so sure. Head to one of our favorite historic hot spots on Friday, Dec. 6 for this event, which, as the name indicates, is a holiday-inspired evening of shopping until midnight. visitoldellicottcity.com

Sykesville

Downtown Sykesville holds its Twelve Hours for Christmas from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on

Friday, Dec. 6. Expect 12 hours of music, giveaways and in-store specials in this kickoff to a month of celebration.

sykesvillemainstreet.com

Small Malls

Baltimore also has a number of smaller shopping centers occupied by locally owned businesses.

Green Spring Station

Its fourth annual makers market with more than 20 vendors and pop-up shops will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. greenspringstation.com

Shops at Kenilworth

Go for the train garden, stay for the shopping. theshopsatkenilworthcom

Stevenson Village

stevensonvillage.com

Village of Cross Keys

villageofcrosskeys.com

Final Destinations

Annapolis

Here’s another place with a month of events and holiday merriment on its calendar. We’re calling it the March of

Our Dreams Come True, because there is a lighted yacht parade, two tree lightings, a Midnight Madness shopping event and something called the Chocolate Binge Festival. We promise that we are not making this up. visitannapolis.org

Harbor East

Black Friday Block Party — if we shop and write about it, that’s a work assignment, right? 11 a.m.-4 p.m. harboreast.com

Station North

Made in Baltimore

There’s no better way to be loud and proud about local shopping than checking out the goodies in this space. After all, it’s in the name. madeinbaltimore.org