Believe it or not, it can be just as fun and productive as going out, with our tips to keep boredom at bay during the COVID-19 lockdown.
From learning a new skill to embracing your inner chef, we’ve got you covered. Here are 20 activities to try while we spend a few extra weeks indoors.
Curl up with a scary-good read or mystery novel
2. Save yourself a few bucks by giving yourself a matching mani-pedi at home
3. Have a full-on relaxation day (bubble bath, face mask, DIY bath bombs, etc.)
4. Make your home a beautiful, comfortable place to be by decorating it up for Easter (You can still have a fun Easter Egg hunt indoors!)
5. Take your pet for a walk or have a playdate in your backyard/courtyard
6. Have a movie marathon, with a roomie or by yourself complete with freshly popped popcorn and a glass of wine
7. Reorganize your makeup stash or skincare shelf, getting rid of all your old or unused products
8. Work on a stimulating project that gets your creative juices flowing
9. Cook a delicious meal for someone special in your life
10. Redecorate a room in your home that could use a little TLC
11. Meditate or do a few mindfulness exercises in your own space. Need some ideas? Click here
12. Try recreating a yummy recipe that you’ve seen on Pinterest, but put your own twist on it
13. Teach yourself a new skill, whether it be learning to sew, knit or how to make your own soap..the list is endless
14. Organize your bedroom so it is a cozy escape where you can rest and recoup
15. Work on anything important that you have been procrastinating on. No better time than now, right?
16. Watch an exciting documentary on Netflix. They currently have a Netflix Watch Party feature so you can start streaming the service in real-time with friends
17. Clean out and organize your closet/fridge/bathroom
18. Enjoy a nice, warm cup of tea or coffee
19. Try an expert-level crossword or Sudoku puzzle and see how far you can get. There are lots of online crosswords or word puzzles, which means you don’t even have to leave the house to have a go.
20. When all else fails, take a well-deserved nap (You’ve earned it)
