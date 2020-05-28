By Jessica Gregg





From the Beginning

Baltimore is where it all started for Alexandra Fitzgerald and Richard Armstrong. OK, technically the couple met at a party as undergraduates. Alexandra was a student at University of Maryland College Park and Richard was at Norwich University in Vermont.

He gave her his number and she texted him six months later. He didn’t miss a beat, though, and asked her out for dinner.

They dated long distance during their senior year. Then Alexandra moved to Ridgely’s Delight to attend University of Maryland School of Dentistry, and Richard soon moved to Maryland to start his career. But found himself in Baltimore a lot. The couple enjoyed exploring the city and supporting the hometown teams. Alexandra is a longtime Orioles fan and got Richard excited about them as well. Then, during Alexandra’s third year of dental school, he too moved to Baltimore.

When the pair decided to marry, the city assumed a large role. Detail-oriented and eager to make his proposal special, Richard created a timeline that included a trek up Federal Hill. Once there, and overlooking the city, he dropped to one knee and popped the question. His plans included accounting for how much time it would take Alexandra to get ready for their walk, and also where friends could station themselves along the path to congratulate the newly engaged couple. Afterward, the whole group celebrated with brunch.

The Big Day

The couple wanted a “timeless, clean feel,” Alexandra writes us. They married in St. Leo’s Church in Little Italy and held their reception at Lord Baltimore Hotel, kicking off the wedding weekend with a Friday night welcome party for the wedding party at LB Skybar.

“We love the city and wanted to share it with our loved ones,” Alexandra says. “Richard is drawn to historic venues with beautiful architecture. We loved the atmosphere and rich history of both venues.”

Following the ceremony, family and friends greeted with wands of ribbon and bells as they couple exited the church. “It was just lovely to have everyone cheer us on,” Alexandra says. The couple then headed to Fells Point for bridal party photos and then to Locust Point and Camden Yards for pictures of just the two of them.

Richard’s favorite moment of the day was during the ceremony, after the vows were said, when the priest leaned over and whispered, “You’re married,” making it official to the two of them before introducing the couple to the congregation.

For Alexandra, it was the moments at Camden Yards: “It was awesome to spend some of our first moments just the two of us in a place that was been a constant in our relationship,” she says.

Special Touches

True to their Orioles spirit, Alexandra and Richard selected walk-up songs for each pair of attendants as they entered the reception. No one knew what their song would be, but that didn’t stop them from choreographing some fun dance moves.

To recognize their grandparents, Alexandra wore her grandmother’s diamond ring, and the couple used as their ring box a brooch box that Richard’s grandmother had left Alexandra in her will. Alexandra’s grandfather gave Richard cufflinks he wore that day, and “Sweet Caroline” was dedicated to Richard’s grandfather during the reception.

The final song of the night was “Africa” by Toto. The couple had purchased their wedding bands at a Mervis Diamonds Importers holiday trunk show almost a year before and had entered their raffle to win a trip to South Africa.

“I was skeptical and questioned the odds we’d actually win,” Richard says. “Well, I was quickly reminded she is always right.” They won the honeymoon trip, he says, adding “We’re still in shock how lucky we were.”

Update

Married for nearly nine months, Alexandra and Richard recently moved to Urbana. He works for Grunley Construction Company in Rockville and she is a general dentist at Colliver Dental Group in Frederick.