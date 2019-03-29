By BaltimoreStyle





It’s hard to believe, but winter is finally gone. As the days get longer and warmer, it’s also time to hit that reset button and give our wardrobes a refresh, because, let’s be honest, we love to do this. On trend this season are bright neon hues, snakeskin prints, fresh and bold camouflage patterns and romantic staples. Here are three looks from our spring fashion shoot.

Location: Hotel Revival, Mount Vernon

Models: Tito Crespo and Amanda Olivia

Photographer: David Stuck

Art Director: Ebony Brown

Stylist: Lana Rae

Makeup Artist: Ida M. Slaughter

Dress: Ella Pritsker, $2,5000; Suit: Christopher Schafer Clothier, $3,000; Shoes: Maledetti Toscani, $420

Suit: Different Regard, $500; Shoes: Maledetti Toscani, $420; Blouse and skirt: Different Regard, $375; Shoes: Matava Shoes, $170

Jacket, $685; Pants, $95, and Bag, $595, all from Jody Davis Design; Shoes: Matava Shoes, $285

