Wedding: Star Wars and Starry Eyed

One year ago, on a no other more perfectly timed day than May the 4th, Kelsey and Marc Bell tied the knot in front of 90 of their closest friends and family at a “Star Wars”-accented wedding.

The sci-fi loving couple met years ago in Baltimore while both were working as nurses in the same hospital unit, and they really hit it off. Once their relationship bloomed, they ended up as travel nurses together along the East Coast, where, then, the rest was history.

While this adventurous pair resides in Naples, Florida, they decided to come back to Baltimore for the big day. “[Marc’s] family and my family have lived here for a while, and it’s where we met, so we just felt like it was right,” Kelsey says.

Both the wedding and the reception took place at the Mt. Washington Mill Dye House, which is a former cotton mill-turned-event space originally built in 1810. “I actually found the place on Pinterest; then I went to see it in person, and I was like, ‘This is perfect. Done!’” Kelsey says.

The venue’s rustic chic touches, such as exposed brick, distressed chairs and tables, old wooden barrels and dangling lights, were the ideal pairing for Kelsey and Marc’s somewhat whimsical and nature-infused wedding. White roses and leaves lined every table, and the couple said their vows in front of a gorgeous towering tree in a bright courtyard ceremony.

The bride looked ethereal in her romantically styled A-line dress with floral lace from Anthropologie’s bridal line, BHLDN, accompanied with a real flower crown designed by Maryland Bay Blossoms. The bridesmaids wore varied dresses from the same BHLDN line but in complementing blush tones. Blush-colored accents continued with the bride’s soft pink and white rose bouquet, the groom’s pink bow tie and the groomsmen’s pink pocket squares.

Yet, perhaps the most unique touches of all were, of course, the “Star Wars” elements. The couple, naturally, chose a “May the Fourth Be With Us” wedding cake topper, an R2-D2 groom’s cake and specialty drinks like the “Obi-Wan Old-Fashioned” and the “Did for the Wookiee.” The groom, more subtly, donned Millennium Falcon cufflinks with his classic suit.

But it didn’t stop there.

“We didn’t actually plan this, but literally 10 seconds before we were about to walk out for our first dance, we had a friend who brought some of her light sabers from home. She handed them to us, so we went out and did a little battle for our entrance,” says Kelsey. “It was pretty funny and spur of the moment. And I won, of course.”

And one of the most endearing moments for her was having her mother play an extra special role on her big day.

“My father had passed away a couple of weeks prior to the wedding. So, it was really sweet to have my mom walk me down the aisle. Considering everything, it was a really happy day, and it was so great to have all the people I love around me,” she says.

While she says the wedding flew by, as most brides and grooms can agree, it all came together wonderfully, and everyone had a great time.

“It was beautiful and special and everything I had hoped it would be,” Kelsey says.

Photos by David Stuck

