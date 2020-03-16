Coronavirus updates; State orders early closings of all MD bars, restaurants and gyms

By Style Staff





Following a weekend spent indoors, away from friends, family and neighbors, Marylanders now face a new week with new limitations to help reduce the spread of coronavirus across the state.

As we know, millions of students are already out of school while sports leagues, museums and other cultural institutions, churches and mosques and synagogues have suspended their services.

Today Gov. Larry Hogan ordered that all bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms be closed by 5 p.m. in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Hogan says certain drive-throughs can remain open, as well as carryout and food delivery services. Grocery stores and pharmacies will also remain open to the public.

Maryland reported 37 positive cases as of this morning, with more than 100 cases reported across the D.C. region.

During his press conference, Hogan quoted a statement by Dr. Anthony Fauci, an immunologist at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stating, “If you think you’re overreacting, you’re doing the right thing. Americans should be prepared to hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing to fight this outbreak.”

