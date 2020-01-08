Friends and Family Sticky Rice restaurant to renovate and revamp their menu with new initiative

By Style Staff





Sticky Rice, a Fells Point mainstay, known for its mix of sushi and vast vegan options, will close Tuesday, Jan. 21 and reopen this March under a new concept, “Friends and Family,” its owners announced today. “As we settled into our tenth year of business, we have determined it is time to retire the current concept and expand on our core principles,” says managing partner Ginny Lawhorn.

That new concept will specialize in vegetarian and vegan Breakfast all-day style menu. The overhaul of the restaurant in preparation for the new concept will take six to eight weeks.

The sushi bar will be removed to make room for large family-style seating and the restrooms are being revamped. Lawhorn will also be curating an art collection featuring the works of friends and family of the business much of which is from her personal assemblage.

“Much like Sticky Rice the new concept will be a comfortable and welcoming space for friends and family to make memories, celebrate, or just enjoy a meal at a new neighborhood favorite,” says Sticky Rice owner Ronnie Pasztor.

Sticky Rice originally opened in Sept. 2010 after operating as Friends, a cozy, neighborhood dive bar.

“Friends was a local favorite driven by comradery. Sticky Rice built on that comradery with an inclusive menu and welcoming team. We are looking forward to expanding on these pillars and cultivating our place in the community. We are very fortunate to be retaining our core team members. In doing so we will be offering returning senior staff members options in an Employee Equity Pool giving them an opportunity to own a piece of the business they work so hard to support,” Lawhorn says.

Expect fresh, vibrant, innovative breakfast staples that will please all types of customers—regardless of dietary restrictions.

Friends and Family will feature many of the same items associated with Sticky Rice including the legendary tots and vegan options such as the What The Cluck sandwich, a vegan mock chicken sandwich with a savory, creamy sauce that is an inclusive plant-based alternative to a certain chicken franchise’s staple item.

The restaurant will also feature a bar program headed by Lawhorn, an award-winning bartender. That program will include only local or sustainable spirits, beer and wine. “Making responsible choices about your supplier partners is a humble way to lower your environmental impact. I am focusing foremost on supporting brands like Sierra Nevada and New Belgium who are recognized as leaders in sustainability and social accountability.”

Lawhorn and her husband Pasztor, want the restaurant to become a destination for parties of various sizes, dietary restrictions, or dining preferences.

“We want everyone at the table to be able to find something delicious that meets their needs.”