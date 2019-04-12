Strong City Celebrates 50 Years

By Cassidy Rafsol





Get ready to move because the biggest party in Baltimore is coming this May as Strong City Baltimore celebrates its 50th anniversary with “Get On Up!”

This will be the biggest event in the nonprofit’s history and involves an elaborate celebration of 1969, the same year Strong City became an organization. Guests are strongly encouraged to come in costume and be ready to dance. To that end, there will be a costume contest.

Strong City Baltimore’s mission is to build and strengthen the city’s neighborhoods and people. From grassroots community organizing to supporting adult literacy and ESL programs, Strong City Baltimore has worked hard for decades to ensure that Baltimore is constantly growing and improving.

“We support more than 130 community-based initiatives through fiscal sponsorship,” says Dana Murphy, Strong City Baltimore’s events manager. “This practice provides an umbrella of support services for initiatives. Our tagline is that, ‘We help people who do good, do more.’”

The birthday party will be held at the organization’s new home in the Hoen Lithograph building in East Baltimore. The building will be “rebranded as the Center for Neighborhood Innovation, where nonprofits, socially conscious businesses, and others will come together in a collaborative space focused on workforce development and problem-solving together with Baltimore residents,” Murphy says.

For the night of the party, expect a lava lamp installation, bands and food tastings from local restaurants, including Taharka Brothers, Baltimore Spirits Company and Woodberry Kitchen.

“We are working to have lots of fun touches throughout the night,” Murphy says. That includes a pop art-themed photo booth, and for anyone with a VIP ticket, a 007 martini competition hosted by the Baltimore Bartender’s Guild.

Get On Up! is Saturday, May 4. For more information, click here.