Stylin’ at 30

By BaltimoreStyle





A heartfelt thanks to all who came to our Big Bash on Nov. 7 to help us celebrate three great decades of Baltimore Style. Happy birthday to us! We loved every minute of our party, from the photo booth to the fashion show, and have these highlights to share with you. Thanks go out as well to the evening’s sponsor, About Faces; to our fashion show participants, A Style Studio, Christopher Schafer Clothier, doubledutch, Gian Marco Menswear, JS Edwards, Synchronicity Boutique and Tuxedo House; to our show coordinator, Lana Rae; to our MC, Elsa M. from WMAR’s Midday Maryland; to our host, Horseshoe Casino; and to our philanthropy partner, Ronald McDonald House Charities. They made 30 look good!