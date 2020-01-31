Super Bowl Watch Spots

By Style Staff





Who’s ready to watch some football? The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off Sunday at the Super Bowl in Miami. If you’re not having your own get together for the big game, there are plenty of watch parties in and around Charm City.

Mothers North Grille (Baltimore County)

Ready to get your grub on? Spend $25 for all you can eat boneless wings, Miller Lite and Blue Moon drafts at this community pub. 2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville-Timonium, mothersgrill.com

Tin Roof Baltimore

This live music joint has a variety of special’s all day long for football lovers. Enjoy $3 Natty Boh and PBR, $5 Jameson & Fireball plus $10 pitchers of Bud Light and Miller Lite! There are also light bites available from $5 nachos to $9 1/2 order of wings and fries. 32 Market Pl, Baltimore, Tinroofbaltimore.com

Greene Turtle (Owings Mills/Hunt Valley)

This family-friendly spot is the perfect place to take the kiddos while you watch the big game. Parents can enjoy $3 pints of Bud Light while the kids snack on $6 cheeseburgers. Check sites for location. Thegreeneturtle.com/nflgameday/

Baby’s on Fire (Fells Point)

Get ready for an all-you-can-eat Superbowl party! $20 for endless nachos, tacos, beer and wine with a halftime Ravens trivia competition and a punting competition in the parking lot. 1616 Thames St, Baltimore. http://www.babysonfire.com/

Get It Inn II

Grab a Sunday party ticket at this Carribean-inspired restaurant and get ready to indulge in $12 rum pitchers all day. The party starts at noon. 2112 Fleet St. getitinnislandcuisine2.com

Heavy Seas Beer

Indulge in some half-price growlers, bombers as well as happy hour specials all day at this local alehouse. Guests can also enjoy 30 percent off Schnee Boot, Red Flag & Grand Crew 4-packs. The pregame party starts at 11 a.m. 4615 Hollins Ferry Rd, Halethorpe, Maryland, www.hsbeer.com

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood

Hosting its 29th annual Super Bowl Party, guests can have their pick from an open bar, seafood and pit beef, turkey, a raw oyster bar and more. The festivities start at 6 p.m. Tickets are $70. 6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore jimmysfamousseafood.com

Twain’s Tavern

At this local hangout spot, expect happy hour prices all day, $1 wings and $14 shrimp (per pound). The fun starts at 11 a.m. 8359 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard Pasadena, Twain’s Tavern

Live Casino & Hotel

Live! will host a “Big Game” viewing party in their newly expanded three-story event venue, The Hall at Live! starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $29.99 for unlimited food and $59.99 for unlimited food & beer. 7002 Arundel Mills Cir #7777, Hanover, www.livecasinohotel.com