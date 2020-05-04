The Best Podcasts To Binge During Quarantine

By Adranisha Stephens





It is impossible to avoid the news about coronavirus or to escape the reality that our new reality, for now, is summed up in two words: STAY HOME. We’re bored. We’ve caught up on our favorite tv shows, spent more time on social media and discovered some new books to read. How else can we occupy our time while in quarantine? Podcasts. Because sometimes we need a friend in our ear. And, what’s better than enjoying a podcast for any occasion?

This list covers all corners of life, from self-care, pop culture to productivity. So, get to downloading.

Self-care podcasts

Happy Place

Fearne Cotton presents a fun and interactive podcast on wellbeing, mental health and the journey toward happiness. Each week, she shares advice from experts as well as tips on how we can all find our own “Happy Place.”

Oprah’s Super Soul Conversations

Ok, so this one is pretty self-explanatory. The name of her podcast does exactly what it says, provides super soul conversations that help us explore life in all its facets. This podcast is sure to leave us all feeling a little inspired.

Headspace Radio

Known best for its mindful app, Headspace Radio is a great podcast to help us all center and collect our thoughts. Right now, they are offering hundreds of guided meditations on everything from stress to a focus on relationships for free. Take the podcast out for a walk, breathe in some fresh air and get to relaxing.

The Mindful Podcast

Learn how to how to deal with your anxiety with this podcast on “bodyscape guided meditation.” Think of it as a helping hand to our mind, body and soul—this one’s favored among those who have trouble sleeping or are feeling stressed.

Productivity, Work-Life Balance

Beyond the to-do list

Let’s face it. Sometimes, we all need help in learning how to choose the right projects, tasks and goals in work and life. Sometimes, it means going beyond the normal “To-Do List.” Host and productivity buff Erik Fisher tackles all aspects of productivity, including getting the right job done, getting good work done, and the real end goal of productivity: living a worthwhile life. We’re sure that you’ll be refreshed and inspired after hearing how others fail and succeed at daily productivity.

Best of Both Worlds

This podcast is for those of us that are juggling our careers and families. Hosts Laura Vanderkam, author of I Know How She Does It and a mom of four, and Sarah Hart-Unger, a practicing physician, blogger, and mom of three, discuss work/life balance, parenting, time management, productivity and more. Tune in each week for some new strategies on how to thrive in all spheres of life.

For the pop culture buffs

Pop Culture Happy Hour

This fun and engaging podcast hit on all things pop culture: music, books, film and TV. Their latest episode touches on Solutions To Quarantine Problems.

Office Ladies

Calling all The Office fans! Did you know that co-stars and real-life friends, Jenna Fischer and Angela Martin, aka Pam and Angela, host this fun and an interactive podcast? Each week, they dissect an episode of The Office and give us a behind-the-scenes look at what went into each episode.

How Did This Get Made?

Have you ever seen a movie so bad that it’s almost incredible? The hosts of the How Did This Get Made podcast have a knack for watching and reviewing these infamous movies for our pleasure. Hear about them on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.

Language learning podcasts

Duolingo Podcast

For those of us who want to learn a new language, what better time to start than now? In conjunction with their app, this podcast can help us improve our language skills as well as gain listening and comprehension skills. If these languages aren’t your top choices, don’t worry. There is no shortage of options with this app. Type in whatever style you’re interested in and the app will render many results. Another one to check out is Coffee Break: Italian, a hybrid of podcasts and online courses.