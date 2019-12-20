New Movies and Shows to Watch this Month

New Movies and Shows to Watch this Month All Date-Night Approved

By Adora Brown





Wondering what movies and shows to watch this season? We’ve got family-friendly options and date night flicks to help you find your next obsession. Plus, we have plenty of options for the various streaming services we all love. If streaming isn’t your thing, head over to the theater and enjoy one of our movie options.

Knives Out – PG-13

Follow the exciting, modern murder mystery story where everyone is a suspect featuring a star-studded cast.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – PG

Starring acclaimed actor Tom Hanks, this movie illustrates the relationship between TV figure Mr. Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.

Lady and the Tramp (Disney +) – PG

Available only on Disney Plus, enjoy a live-action take on the classic love story between a pampered cocker spaniel and a resilient stray.

Fuller House (Netflix) – PG

Join the Tanners in the final season of the Full House spinoff, which premiered December 6.

A Christmas Prince (Netflix) – PG

A young journalist is assigned to interview a king-to-be and falls in love.

Jumanji: The Next Level – PG-13

Same gang, different game. When the players return to save one of their own, they discover that the game has completely changed.

Marriage Story (Netflix) – R

Follow a stage director and his actor wife struggle with a divorce that pushes them beyond their creative boundaries.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) – TV-MA

Now in its third season, experience the story of a 1950s housewife with an affinity for stand-up comedy.