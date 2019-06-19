By Jessica Gregg





Here are three things we love this week.

Hamiltunes. If you know two things about this musical, you know that “Hamilton” tickets are a prized possession and you know that the musical’s soundtrack is equally esteemed. Both kids and adults are obsessed with the songs, actually. The clever folks at the Hippodrome and Everyman theaters know this as well and are sponsoring a night of karaoke for “Hamilton” fans in advance of the play’s arrival in Baltimore next week.

That’s right, “Hamiltunes,” happens on Monday, June 24 at Everyman. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the singing begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $17.76 apiece (we said they were clever!) and there is a cash bar to give you the courage for your sing-along efforts.

All proceeds from the night benefit the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.

Fill the place up, readers, and support the efforts of these two neighboring theaters. If you do, chances are they will come up with more fun events like this.

“Taproot.” That’s the title of McDaniel College professor Kathy Mangan’s new book of poems. Kathy graciously let us publish one of her poems two years ago in our September arts issue, and we are excited to read her new work, which includes poems about her teaching career. The book will be available through Amazon this month and is being published by Passager Books, which is dedicated to writers age 50 and older, something else we are happy to celebrate here on The Short List.

Bloody Marys. As we get to work on our September issue (yes, already), we want to hear from readers about their favorite place to get a Bloody Mary. We are actually traveling deep into the Midwest for our research on this issue. (Hello, Anduzzi’s!) But we want to hear from readers about their favorite Baltimore watering hole for this tomato-y classic. Email our editor at jgregg@midatlanticmedia.com.

Cheers!