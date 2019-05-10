By BaltimoreStyle





Here are four fun things that you should know about:

“Follow that Arrow: Notes on Getting Here from There,” by Gwen Van Velsor. Post-separation, Van Velsor hikes El Camino de Santiago in Spain and grapples with some of life’s biggest questions in this relatable and enjoyable read. Van Velsor is the founder of Baltimore’s Yellow Arrow Publishing, so you are supporting local literary arts when you give this book a look.

Hot Hula class at the Movement Lab. This Monday night class is a fitness bargain ($7) that is also so soul-satisfying. Former dancer and veteran instructor Kirsten Ledford leads the hour-long dance session, introducing students to a variety of Polynesian moves and providing a full-body workout. Who says fitness has to be boring?

The maple latte at Artifact. Yeah, I know, it’s not winter. But on a cloudy, blah day, this soothing drink still as the same effect as it did in December.

“Queens Girl in the World.” I have had this play on my list since Everyman Theatre announced it as part of their spring lineup. Starring Dawn Ursula, who originated the role in D.C, the play tells the story of an young African American woman coping with new surroundings. Press night is May 10 and I am so there. —JESSICA GREGG