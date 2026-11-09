Tiffany Johnson, who joined Baltimore Center Stage this spring, says her job is about more than dollars: it's about building a house for the community.

By Megan Roche

Tiffany Johnson moved to Baltimore in the spring of 2026, but she has already hit the ground running as the newly appointed chief of development for Baltimore Center Stage.

A fundraising strategist, arts leader and community impact architect with more than 15 years of experience advancing mission-driven organizations, Johnson leads the theater’s philanthropic strategy and donor engagement efforts. While her work centers on fundraising, she sees her role as much bigger than simply bringing dollars through the door.

In her role, Johnson is expanding philanthropic support to sustain programming, drive organizational growth and ensure Baltimore Center Stage continues to bring world-class productions and community-centered programming to Baltimore.

“Anything that deals with dollars coming in are pretty much in my purview here. I work with donors, corporations, building new connections in the region, and trying to engage those people and organizations in meaningful ways,” Johnson says.

For Johnson, those relationships are about more than fundraising. They are about helping people understand the role the arts can play in strengthening a community and creating opportunities for people to connect with one another.

Johnson has a unique take on her job, saying that “one of the biggest misconceptions about theater is that it’s entertainment.”

“Theater is actually civic infrastructure. It’s one of the few places left where people with different experiences sit in the same room, witness the same story, and leave having felt something together. In this time, when there’s so much of life that is personalized and fragmented, that shared experience is not really a luxury. It’s essential for communities to stay together,” Johnson says.

That belief is central to the way Johnson approaches her work at Baltimore Center Stage. She sees the theater as a gathering place, one where audiences can experience stories that may be familiar to them, challenge their perspectives or introduce them to experiences outside of their own.

During her short time leading the development team, Johnson has learned a huge amount about leadership.

“For too long, women in leadership have felt pressure to have all the answers before taking a seat at the table and what I’ve learned is that leadership isn’t about certainty. It’s about courage. It’s about being willing to ask the next question or listen deeply or move forward, even when the path isn’t perfectly clear. I think women are redefining leadership in powerful ways right now. We are proving that empathy and strength are not opposites, that collaboration is not weakness, and that leading with humanity can be just as effective as leading with authority. When women lead, they expand what’s possible. Not simply because they’re occupying positions of influence, but it’s because every woman who leads authentically gives someone else permission to do the same,” Johnson says.

That approach to leadership also shapes how Johnson works with her team and the broader Baltimore community. Rather than arriving with a predetermined idea of what the city needs, she has embraced the opportunity to listen, learn and build relationships in a new community.

From internationally-touring shows to local talent, Johnson and the team are passionate about connecting everyone to the arts in Baltimore.

“This city refuses to be reduced to a single narrative. Every neighborhood has its own story. Every community has its own history. The arts give us a way to hold all of those truths at once. That’s what makes Baltimore not just an audience for great theater, but a source of great art,” Johnson says.

As the state theater of Maryland, Baltimore Center Stage has a responsibility that extends beyond its performances on stage. Johnson says the organization is committed to developing the next generation of storytellers while creating a space where artists, young people and community members can see themselves reflected.

“Baltimore Center Stage, as the state theater in Maryland, we create world-class performances here and we really double down on teaching the art of storytelling. Not only from a community perspective, but from a youth perspective, from an artist’s perspective, from an individual perspective, this really is the house for the community.”