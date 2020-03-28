By Adranisha Stephens





Looking for two ways to help on a rainy day? Sure, crawling under the covers is a great option, as we have been home for two weeks now.

But here are two more things that we can try today to take our minds off both the weather and quarantines.

Write a letter

Seniors in assisted living and nursing homes need us more than ever, Maria Darby, executive vice president of Keswick in Baltimore, wrote in an appeal on her Facebook page this week. They can’t have visitors, but they can receive drawings, letters and pictures of all kinds, she says.

Kids can send their kind messages to Keswick Residents, c/o Maria Darby, Keswick, 700 W. 40th Street, Baltimore, MD 21211. “This will mean a lot to our Keswick Family,” she writes.

Make a mask

Domesticity Fabric Shop & Sewing Studio in Lauraville is providing masks to frontline workers. Currently they are working on masks for health care personnel at Johns Hopkins Hospital, University of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center. But staff and volunteers also plan to make masks for grocery store clerks, police officers, emergency personnel, delivery workers and others who find it difficult to socially distance in their work right now.

So far, the shop and its crew have created more than 600 masks, says owner Christina Brunyate. And more help is much appreciated, she adds.

Volunteers can help out in multiple ways. First, make a mask. Visit the store’s website to sign up and find patterns. The ever-helpful Brunyate has fabric on the back porch that sewers can pick up as well.

Not a crafter? No worries. Go to their website and make a donation to the effort.

Parents, here’s our weekend guide, the quarantine version, with a few more ideas for today and tomorrow.