In this season of romance, we find ourselves in love with Baltimore’s ever-growing, ever-exciting art community and what it has in store for us this spring.

ART & HISTORY

American Visionary Art Museum

Esther & The Dream of One Loving Human Family

For nearly a quarter-century, a collection of collages and needlework depicting the story of Holocaust survivor Esther Nisenthal Krinitz has toured the globe and been displayed in 42 museums. This year, these works finally return to the American Visionary Art Museum. Opens Feb. 23. Adults $16; seniors $14; students and veterans $10; members free. avam.org

Baltimore Museum

of Art

Monsters & Myths: Surrealism and War in the 1930s and 1940s

Nearly 90 works from Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Max Ernst and Joan Miró, among others, bring to canvas the imagery of a tumultuous time and highlight themes that still resonate today such as exile and violence. Feb. 24-May 26. Free. artbma.org

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

BIG INK Exhibition

They had us with their catchphrase, “Print is dead.” But there are two more things we love about this show: First, it celebrates the collaboration between Maryland Hall and this New England-based woodblock printer, BIG INK, by showcasing work in a fun exhibition. Second, you can stop by March 30-31 to see firsthand prints created on a 4-by-8-foot machine. March 7-April 26. Free. marylandhall.org

Reginald F. Lewis Museum

Roland Freeman’s Arabbers: Life in the Baltimore Streets

For decades, Roland Freeman photographed Baltimore’s arabbers, and his work was eventually turned into a book. If you have never seen these photos, this exhibit is a must-not-miss look into our city’s past. Through March 31. $8 general admission. lewismuseum.org

Linda Day Clark: Photographs of Gee’s Bend Quilters

Linda Day Clark first visited the rural Alabama community of Gee’s Bend in 2002 on assignment for The New York Times. Since then, she has returned often to photograph life there, and this exhibit highlights her work and the community she has grown so fond of. March 29-July 14. $8 general admission. lewismuseum.org

The Walters Art Museum

Woven Words: Decoding the Silk Book

Learn more about this rare 19th-century prayer book woven entirely from silk, and discover its connection to some of today’s most usedtechnology. Feb. 6-April 28. Free. thewalters.org

Washington County Museum of Fine Arts

Albrecht Dürer: Master Prints

Explore some of the many works of Albrecht Dürer, whose printmaking is art itself. The exhibit features pieces from many of his collections as well as pieces from other influential artists both before and after Dürer. April 13-June 29. Free. wcmfa.org

BOOKS

Annapolis Book Festival

This year’s authors include Peter Blauner, Jo Giese, Renee Brooks Catacalos, Sother Teague and Brian VanDeMark, among others. Held annually at the Key School, the festival includes author discussions, music and, of course, plenty

of titles to add to your shelves. April 6. annapolisbookfestival.com

African-American Children’s Book Fair

Held annually at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, this fair features readings from children’s books about African-Americans and other ethnicities, guided tours, performances and art, among other activities. In May. lewismuseum.org

The Ivy Bookshop

‘The Master Plan: My Journey from Life in Prison to a Life of Purpose’

Hosted at the Church of the Redeemer in North Baltimore, Chris Wilson reads his memoir about growing up in Washington, D.C., spending time in prison after shooting a man and turning his life around with a master plan that he followed for years. Feb. 9, 7 p.m. Free. theivybookshop.com

MUSIC & DANCE

Annapolis Symphony Orchestra

Moonlight & Movie Music

Enjoy selections from Mozart, Mahler and others during a night of musical movie magic. March 1-2, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25. annapolissymphony.org

Cosmic Depth

We can gleefully report that we have not at all grown tired of life a cappella. And lucky us to live so close to the Naval Academy and its glee club, which we can hear in this concert of classics from Beethoven and Eric Whitacre. March 29-30, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25. annapolissymphony.org

The Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric

Joe Bonamassa

Join this two-time Grammy nominee for an evening of high-energy blues-rock. March 15, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $79. modell-lyric.com

Derek Hough Live!

For years, he’s strutted across our TV screens, stepping and swaying his way through six wins on “Dancing with the Stars.” Now, check out those moves in real life, as he brings his one-man show to the Lyric’s stage. April 16, 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $46. modell-lyric.com

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s 60th Anniversary Tour

Speaking of dancing … if you haven’t seen this American treasure, you haven’t seen the best dance this nation has to offer. Celebrating six decades of pioneering performances and amazing choreography, we predict this show will be one you talk about for weeks. April 23, 7:30 p.m. Tickets on sale Feb. 11. modell-lyric.com

Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall/The Strathmore

Christina Bianco: Woman of a Thousand Voices

Singer Christina Bianco first captivated YouTube audiences with her celebrity impersonations. Now she takes the stage in this show of classics with Jack Everly and the BSO SuperPops. Feb. 28-March 3. Tickets start at $25. bsomusic.org

‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’ in Concert

Wizard watchers can take in the film on the giant screen, as the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra performs the score. March 22-24. Tickets start at $45. bsomusic.org

Leslie Odom Jr. with the BSO

For one night only, join Tony and Grammy Award-winner Leslie Odom Jr. and the BSO for a set of American classics as well as Broadway hits. April 26, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $45. bsomusic.org

Rams Head Live

The Kooks

Join the Kooks as they kick off the spring leg of their world tour. March 2, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $30. ramsheadlive.com

T-Pain

T-Pain, the rapper who made an Auto-Tune pitch-perfect voice cool, brings his show to Baltimore for one night. We gotta ask the obvious: Will he be on a boat? March 20, 8 p.m. $26. Ramsheadlive.com

Shriver Hall at Johns Hopkins

Piotr Anderszewski

Enjoy an evening with this acclaimed Polish-Hungarian pianist. April 7, 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $42. shriverconcerts.org

THEATER

Baltimore Center Stage

‘Indecent’

A drama behind the drama, this play recounts the real-life story of Sholem Asch’s controversial play “God of Vengeance” and the Yiddish actors attempting to bring it to stage in the early 20th century. Theater and art lovers in this century can relate, Feb 28-March 31. Tickets start at $20. centerstage.org

‘How to Catch Creation’

Set in the 1960s, this is the story of a young writer whose life takes an unexpected turn. The play explores the themes of creating a life, a family

and art. May 2-26. Tickets start at $20. centerstage.org

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company

‘Henry IV, Part I’

‘Henry IV Part II’

The theme of sequels emerges, this time for Shakespeare lovers who can see both Part I and Part II of that classic family and political drama, “Henry IV.” Feb.15-March 30; March 15-April 7. Tickets start at $19. chesapeakeshakespeare.com

‘The Diary of Anne Frank’

Adapted from the diary of Anne Frank, published posthumously and read globally, this is the story of a young Holocaust victim that continues to resonate. April 26-May 26. Tickets start at $19. chesapeakeshakespeare.com

Everyman Theatre

‘Dinner with Friends’

Dinner at the home of two food writers veers from the menu when a guest reveals some news in this Pulitzer Prize-winning play that is celebrating its 20th anniversary. March 12-April 7. Tickets start at $25. everymantheatre.org

‘Queens Girl in the World’

‘Queens Girl in Africa’

Jacqueline Marie Butler is a young black girl in 1950s Queens, New York

whose life changes dramatically when she attends a private school in Greenwich Village. In the second installment, Jacqueline and her family move to Nigeria after the assassination of Malcom X. For the first time ever, these two memoir-driven plays will be shown back-to-back. May 7-June 23; May 14-June 23. Tickets start at $25. everymantheatre.org

The Hippodrome

‘The Book of Mormon’

This Tony Award-winning play follows two missionaries in Uganda through a series of missteps and miscommunications. April 2-7. Tickets start at $49. france-merrickpac.com

‘Come From Away’

Based on a true story, this play tells the stories of 7,000 airline passengers stranded in a Newfoundland town after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. April 23-28. Tickets start at $99. france-merrickpac.com

Single Carrot Theatre

‘Pink Milk’

“Pink Milk” explores the life of renowned codebreaker and father of the modern computer, Alan Turing. This staging is the regional premier of this work. April 26-May 19.Tickets start at $29. singlecarrot.com