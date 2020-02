By BaltimoreStyle





A huge thank you to all who came out to our Wedding Issue Launch Party on February 14. It was a fabulous night celebrating our first stand-alone issue of Baltimore Style. We could not have done this without our host, Meritage Jewelers, and our amazing sponsors: Gamberdella, Love It At Stella’s, Harbor Magic Hotels, Kindly R.S.V.P Designs, Revival, a Joie de Vivre Hotel, Synchronicity Boutique, Catering by Alan Weiss, and Vaccaro’s. Love was definitely in the air!​